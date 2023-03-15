Every year around 30 million mattresses end up in the trash in Europe – around 1.4 million in Austria alone. If you stacked all these discarded mattresses on top of each other, they would be 80 times taller than the Großglockner. For a circular economy to work, there must be a way to recycle mattresses. The young Viennese company Matr offers exactly this possibility. The start-up has developed a mattress whose individual materials can be returned to the cycle.

MATR: How to implement the circular economy in mattresses

Matr helps hotels with circular economy

“We only work with two materials. We have developed a modular product that allows for high recyclability. In our case it is steel, i.e. spring cores, and an innovative 3D polyester mesh. A patented adhesive allows us to easily separate the individual layers in the mattress. This means that both materials can be easily returned to the cycle,” explains Verena Judmayer, CEO of Matr.

Especially in the hotel industry, the Matr mattresses should bring a massive boost in sustainability. An important customer of the young company is the Lenikus group of companies, which also includes hotels. It aims to become a pioneer in the hospitality industry when it comes to circular economy. Attention was paid to resource conservation and sustainability as early as the construction process of the Hotel Topazz Lamee in Vienna. In December 2022, the luxury hotel launched a test project with Matr in two rooms to see how the product was received by guests. According to Lenikus, the feedback so far has been extremely positive.

Greiner Innoventures takes a stake in circular economy startup MATR

Other models are already being planned

“We have implemented the value of sustainability very centrally in the business model. We are also very concerned with this in our vision ‘Zero Waste, Zero Emission’. Luxury and sustainability are not contradictory. Matr therefore fits perfectly with our vision. Sleep is a central point in the guest experience and the high quality that we demonstrate with our luxury hotels is of course an absolute matter of course,” says Eva Christ, Head of Marketing & Sales at Lenikus. The company is now planning a gradual replacement of all hotel mattresses.

Greiner Innoventures, the subsidiary of Greiner AG, supports the young company financially. “Matr fits well into our portfolio because they have a circular solution in an area that still works absolutely linearly today,” says Philipp Kranewitter, Head of Corporate Incubation, Greiner Innoventures. Matr currently only offers one mattress model, which is available directly from the supplier. Other models are already being planned.