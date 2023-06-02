Home » Sustainable tires made from dandelion: natural rubber instead of petroleum
Technology

Sustainable tires made from dandelion: natural rubber instead of petroleum

by admin
Sustainable tires made from dandelion: natural rubber instead of petroleum


Less is also possible: Michelin is testing a tire that consists of 45 percent sustainable raw materials.
Image: Michelin

A billion tires need to be replaced worldwide every year. But it is difficult to buy more in the long term: to date, around 70 percent of new tires have been based on petroleum. That should change now.

SWearing me out for one’s job is no longer considered a virtue in the modern working world. But every automobile is dependent on helpers who do exactly that: give themselves completely in the service of safety. And so, after a few years, every tire breathes its last, with a worn profile it is discarded and replaced, at most it can hope for a completely renewed rebirth in commercial vehicle use.

It is therefore not possible to talk about sustainable automotive engineering without including the most important wearing part, the tyre. Firstly, the abrasion is very likely to end up in water bodies as microplastics, secondly, supplies must be constantly produced. To date, car tires have consisted of around 70 percent crude oil, and natural gas is used almost exclusively in production.

See also  Mercedes at Milan Games Week: "eGames are the biggest sporting events"

You may also like

Android 14 opens the BatteryManager API, the phone...

Rock am Ring Live Stream: Free broadcast on...

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is coming, Qualcomm will...

Cool boxes for cars, camping & Co. with...

Galaxy S23 and S23+ shots are blurry, Samsung...

Italy is ready to invest in artificial intelligence…

Cyber ​​attacks unleashed everywhere, even in Italy

Nintendo launches four new Joy-Con handles in pink...

The Mona Lisa has just become a hologram...

It is rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy