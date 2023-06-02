Home » Sustainable tires without petroleum: natural rubber from Caucasian dandelion
Sustainable tires without petroleum: natural rubber from Caucasian dandelion

Sustainable tires without petroleum: natural rubber from Caucasian dandelion


Less is also possible: Michelin is testing a tire that consists of 45 percent sustainable raw materials.
Image: Michelin

A billion tires need to be replaced worldwide every year. But it is difficult to buy more in the long term: to date, around 70 percent of new tires have been based on petroleum. That should change now.

SWearing me out for one’s job is no longer considered a virtue in the modern working world. But every automobile is dependent on helpers who do exactly that: give themselves completely in the service of safety. And so, after a few years, every tire breathes its last, with a worn profile it is discarded and replaced, at most it can hope for a completely renewed rebirth in commercial vehicle use.

It is therefore not possible to talk about sustainable automotive engineering without including the most important wearing part, the tyre. Firstly, the abrasion is very likely to end up in water bodies as microplastics, secondly, supplies must be constantly produced. To date, car tires have consisted of around 70 percent crude oil, and natural gas is used almost exclusively in production.

