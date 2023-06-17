SUV boom before the end? This model will be the new big star

For years, the car market has practically only known one direction: It has to be bigger and bigger. This applies to electric cars as well as to combustion engines – in other words: SUVs are the car of the hour. But experts already see the end of the road coming.

SUV boom over? Experts predict the end

Kurt Beyer from Pforzheim University and former chief designer at Opel says: “The automotive world is changing, the The days of SUVs are coming to an end.” The younger customers would no longer want the largest possible cars. In addition: “The external dimensions of cars must shrink again, this is the only way to solve the space problem on the streets” (source: Spiegel).

At Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz, the focus is apparently also going in a new direction: “Efficiency is the new currency” says Marcus Schäfer, Head of Development at Mercedes. With the EQXX, the Stuttgart-based company has currently achieved the lowest air resistance in the industry.

The SUV is also a popular form among international manufacturers:

But Hyundai already has its own efficiency king on the road, the Ioniq 6. The Stromer comes close to Mercedes’ technology carrier. From Hyundai’s point of view, interest is also changing ethical models – and she is playing Efficiency comes first.

The less energy has to be used, the more sustainable driving is. In this discipline no other body can beat the sedan so quickly. Mercedes and Hyundai provide convincing examples here.

The SUV boom is still unbroken

Admittedly, it’s still a long way from now that the market doesn’t have any SUVs want to see more or return limousines on a grand scale because of their efficiency advantage. On the contrary is no other vehicle category comes close to being as popular as SUVs. Worldwide as well as in Germany, the share of “sporty commercial vehicles” in new registrations is around 41 percentaccording to the mirror.

It will therefore still be some time before the trend in the SUV boom can be reversed. The car manufacturers also have streamlined alternatives on offer. But many brands haven’t even launched their biggest SUVs yet. With the average lifespan of many car models, it will with an end to the SUV boom in this decade, probably nothing more.