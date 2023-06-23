Suzuki Across Facelift Review: Small but important changes

The Suzuki Across got a facelift in 2023, which definitely makes it look more contemporary. You can find out in our test what has changed and how well the changes have ultimately been implemented.

We already tested the Across in March, here you read the article. Now that Toyota has given the cooperation model RAV 4 a small facelift, Suzuki has also given the Across a few technical upgrades. You can read exactly what they are here.

tl;dr: Arrived in 2023 but still a bit pricey

The Across was certainly not reinvented. Nothing has changed on the outside, apart from the newly available exterior color “Platinum White Pearl Metallic”. The inner values ​​have also remained largely untouched, with the exception of the infotainment system and new instrument cluster. However, both of these innovations were implemented perfectly. So you can say that the facelift was a success, but we would have liked a little more. The price is 58,190.00 euros (including 19% VAT). As with the first Across, there are no options to set the price yourself, since you can only buy one equipment line here.

Infotainment: Nice, big and responsive

The new infotainment system in the Across offers 10.5 inches. Unlike the old one, we don’t have any buttons here except for the volume control. It also means that the useless “Map” button is gone. In general, the color display looks much sharper and more colorful. The reversing camera with cross-traffic warning also looks a lot better than in the pre-facelift. Apple CarPlay now also works wirelessly and very smoothly, Android Auto still requires a cable. The only drawback is that the automatic high beam comes on when it gets a bit twilight and the display goes dark pretty quickly.

Revised instrument cluster: Significantly more modern and customizable

The instrument cluster is now fully digital. This not only looks more contemporary, it also creates significantly more customization options. You can choose between analog and digital speed display and have other information displayed to the right and left of it. These include, for example: the current consumption, the distribution of the all-wheel drive, the song currently being played or how much recuperation is taking place at the moment. When changing the driving mode, a nice animation is played. But here, too, we have the problem of the display dimming too much, but that’s complaining at a high level.

A look back: what is better and what has unfortunately stayed the same?

As before, we have a beautiful and massive appearance of the Across. The size and comfort are not to be scoffed at. The realistic 55-70 km purely electric range and the very low fuel consumption of less than 8.5 liters with a dynamic driving style remain the same thanks to the retention of the motorization. The energy management is also well thought out. Recuperation ensures that even when the battery is almost empty, there is always enough power for starting and sometimes short, electric journeys. However, the turn signals, which are still equipped with light bulbs, and the high volume in the interior, which arises when driving over 100 km/h, do not fit into the picture.

