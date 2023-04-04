New dimension in additive manufacturing

Exact image export with the new tool of the 3D printing software 4D_Additive (Image source: CoreTechnologie GmbH)

The software manufacturer CoreTechnologie has expanded the 3D printing software 4D_Additive with a new SVG image export for vector graphics. The new feature is based on accurate 3D CAD models and has the potential to revolutionize the world of 3D printing.

Unique precision and quality

The new tool generates a new level of precision and quality for 3D printed parts. Until now, the processing of the 3D models was limited to STL models due to the limitation of the available software tools. Vector graphics are exported with the new function.

Advantages of CAD files

The increased use of additive manufacturing for series production results in higher demands on the accuracy and traceability of the production process. A basic requirement is the direct use of CAD models without the use of imprecise STL formats.

To control the printer, the 4D_Additive software offers the possibility for the first time to generate exact intersection curves of the material layers as spline curves instead of generating polygons consisting of many thousands of tiny straight lines. With the new software version, the usual generation of pixel files is replaced by vector graphics.

Exact SVG image export

To print a CAD model, the model is divided into layers using the so-called slicing process and sent to the 3D printer. There are two types of slicing files: pixel files and vector files. Pixel files, such as PNG, JPEG, or BMP images, are made up of pixels that represent the image in two dimensions. Due to the image resolution, these images have blurred edges or artifacts, especially in small details, which leads to surface defects in the printed part.

The latest version of the 4D_Additive software generates vector files to represent the geometry in detail regardless of the size of the part. Vector files offer better accuracy and higher print quality than pixel files. The SVG format (Scalable Vector Graphics) is currently the most common vector format in which the layers from the 4D_Additive Tool are saved. The 4D_Additive build processor generates accurate slicing curves for printing methods such as SLS and SLM.

By using exact CAD models for slicing and SVG files with exact image resolution, the information on the individual material layers is sent to the printer with high precision and without loss of quality.

CAD versus STL

For 3D printing, CAD files offer significant advantages over mosaic-like STL files because the data sizes are smaller and the precision is higher. As has been the standard in established NC manufacturing for two decades, the consistent use of CAD data in 3D printing offers significant advantages in terms of accuracy, efficiency, traceability and cost reduction. With the introduction of the new export function for SVG images, Core Technologie is significantly involved in revolutionizing and establishing 3D printing for series production.

Further information is available at www.coretechnologie.de/produkte/4d-additive.

+++

Image source: Core Technologie GmbH

The software manufacturer CoreTechnologie (CT) was founded in 1998 and has its headquarters in Germany near Frankfurt am Main as well as branches in France, Japan and the USA. The company is the leading provider of 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) conversion software known as 3D_Evolution™ (conversion, repair, simplification, analysis), 4D Additive™ (3D printing software suite), 3D_Analyzer™ (CAD viewer with analysis tools) and 3D_Kernel_IO (CAD Interfaces SDK). The company’s mission is to optimize MCAD interoperability in the design value chain and to develop customized solutions for PLM integration and process automation. CoreTechnologie’s customer portfolio includes more than 600 internationally active companies from the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and consumer goods industries as well as leading manufacturers of 3D software.

www.coretechnologie.com

company contact

Core Technologie GmbH

Armin Bruening

Klinger 5

63776 Mömbris

0049 6029 98 999 10



http://www.coretechnologie.com

Press contact

PR Solutions by Melanie Schacker

Melanie Schacker

Bsuch 241

5760 Saalfelden am Steinernes Meer

0043 678 1 29 27 25



http://www.pr-schacker.de