Although there are more and more smart TVs with built-in Android system, they are generally more expensive. Therefore, for a class of older TVs, or newer TVs that do not have a built-in operating system and are more affordable, a class of smart TV boxes running the Android operating system is suitable. Buying a TV box is nothing more than viewing functions and expandability. Recently, I have tried SVI Cloud 8P to see if it suits your needs!

SVI Cloud 8P is an All in One TV box with full functions. It adopts Allwinner H616 1.5GHz chip and is an ARM processor with Cortex-A53 architecture. It provides H.265 hardware decoding and supports up to 8K resolution. Built-in Android 10 system, and provide Google Play Store and Google voice assistant.

▲ The size of the SVI Cloud 8P is only the size of the palm of the hand, it is square, and there is nothing special in the design

▲ The thickness of the fuselage is a little thicker than the height of a microSD card, which is also considered a thin book.

▲ The connection ports provided by the fuselage are counted. From the left, they include: SPDIF, USB, 100Mbps RJ-45, HDMI, and the rightmost is the power plug

▲ Compared with the fuselage with a big palm, the included remote controller is a bit long, or it is necessary to provide the remote control function of the TV, but it needs to be supported by the TV model to be used together.

▲ The remote controller has several quick keys, including the most conspicuous voice input in red in the middle, and the “e” on the upper right. Don’t get me wrong, it’s Internet Explorer on Windows, it’s just a quick key for the browser.

▲ Due to the chipset design using mobile devices, the power input requirements of SVI Cloud 8P are not high, and the attached Fire Bull output is 5V/2.0A, which is enough to drive

▲ Yes, so the external rechargeable battery with 2.0A or above output can already be used. Of course, the capacity of the external battery is always limited. If you need to watch movies for a long time, you should use Fire Bull.

As mentioned above, SVI Cloud 8P is a TV box with all in one functions, and the scalability of the system using Android 10 is sufficient for most users.

▲ Using its own UI user interface, although the appearance is ordinary and monotonous, it is better than simplicity. The home screen can place frequently used applications, and the operation is clear at a glance.

▲ The most important thing is to support Google Play, how important it is to be able to download your favorite apps at any time

After trying SVI Cloud 8P, I feel that it is a fully functional TV box. Support H.265 hardware decoding function, can play 4K HDR and other formats video, also has SPDIF sound output, support Dolby sound, etc., can be used with a soundbar to enhance the sound experience.

As for the functions that other TV boxes should have, they are also provided, including playing video files from external devices such as USB or NAS. It also has built-in AirSCreen projection function, which is compatible with projection technologies such as Chromecast, AirPlay, DLNA and Miracast.

SVI Cloud 8P Price: HK$1,498