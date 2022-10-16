Support 8K HDR high-definition output, chasing dramas, movies, and various entertainment on the fourth station

Now the function of the set-top box is getting stronger and stronger, and various applications can be easily handled. It can be said to be a great boon for non-smart TV users. This time, I will introduce the “8P” small cloud set-top box launched by SVICLOUD. The hardware In terms of specifications, it is equipped with Cortex A53 octa-core processor, with 4GB DDR4 memory, ROM is 64GB, Android operating system adopts version 10, the operation interface is very user-friendly, similar to smart TV operation, HDMI output supports 8K high-definition output, WiFi support 2.4G and 5G, as well as Bluetooth BT 5.0, USB provides a set of USB2.0, audio support optical output, provides exclusive Dolby soundtrack, the overall hardware specifications are strong; App can be installed through Google Play and the built-in Store, allowing The application is more extensive, let’s take a look at the SVICLOUD 8P small cloud set-top box with powerful specifications and various entertainment products.

SVICLOUD 8P small cloud machine-top box packaging and body

▼Outer packaging brand, appearance and characteristics



▼SVICLOUD Logo and 8P appearance



▼Use Android 10 operating system, A53 processor, 4GB memory, 64GB ROM, support WiFi 2.4G and 5G, Bluetooth BT5.0



▼Product information on the back





▼Side sign SVICLOUD Logo





▼Manual, power transformer, multi-language plug, HDMI 2.0 cable and memory remote control













▼There is a memory button operation method on the back of the remote control, and the battery uses two AAA batteries





▼8P Xiaoyun machine top box body list, there is SVICLOUD Logo on it, the appearance is made of iron gray paint and the texture is not bad



▼Front view, with status indicator bar



▼List of both sides





▼The rear I/O is 1GbE wired network, HDMI, power input, optical audio output and USB 2.0 port



▼There are non-slip rubber pads in the four corners of the bottom, which is more stable when placed on the table



SVICLOUD 8P Small Cloud STB Interface and Application Introduction

▼The homepage is similar to the smart TV interface, with the date and time in the upper right corner, and a shortcut can be set below, which is more convenient to use directly after booting



▼Add shortcuts to frequently used apps





▼Apps can see all application software



▼There is a removal tool above, which can release system memory and residual files



▼ Remote control pairing teaching



▼App can be installed through the app market or Google Play





▼Network Settings



▼WiFi supports 2.4G and 5G



▼List of setting pages



▼Display settings



▼Time setting



▼File browsing



▼Language setting



▼System settings list



▼YOGURT is a set of App software that has live TV programs and various movies, TV series, animation, variety shows, etc. The live TV programs are available in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, the United States, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, etc. the abundance of



































▼ Taiwan’s program list is very rich, the common fourth program has









▼If you miss the program, you can watch the playback, which is really convenient, and you can also adjust the timeline







▼Play image quality display



▼Play image quality display

▼YOGURT Kid is a program with all kinds of children and children. Watching the right movie at the right age will help the child’s enlightenment and inspiration

















▼Family Huan is simply a KTV singing software. There are various items that have been classified, and there are also children’s songs that can be enjoyed with children. The songs are sung by a guide, so it is exactly the same as singing outside.









▼Cherry TV is a video that can be watched directly online. It has various categories and country categories.

































Summarize:

The SVICLOUD 8P small cloud set-top box has powerful hardware specifications, but it is a pity that there is only one set of USB ports, but the need for multiple USB devices can be solved through a hub, which is a small problem! The network can use the built-in RJ-45 and WiFi wireless network card to connect, and it is easy to install. It can be used after connecting a few lines, and various applications are more than enough; the system adopts the Android 10 version, and the operation interface is quite similar to that of a smart TV. The smoothness of operation is very good. You can install many application software through Google Play and the application market to achieve movies, dramas, animations, etc. You can watch live TV programs, which is really super convenient! If you are looking for a TV box product with powerful specifications and can meet all kinds of entertainment, the SVICLOUD 8P small cloud set-top box is a good pocket list.