Two Point Studios and SEGA Europe announced that the second DLC “Two Point Campus: Campus Ghost” of its business simulation game “Two Point Campus” is scheduled to debut on March 15. In this DLC, players will help the whole school escape the influence of the aura brought about by the latest curriculum.

In the second DLC of “Two Point School” “Two Point School: School Ghost”, the students will come to the lifeless manor, where the eerie silence as usual is broken by the supernatural haunting problem. Although the heiress of the estate is long dead, she is still in charge of teaching two new “vigorous” courses. Players will encounter lively new student base types, as well as many memorable new items, and help optimize the campus to solve future worries for others.

But students aren’t the only ones who are good at exorcising ghosts. In the new DLC-exclusive Challenge Mode level, the handyman’s guild will take on a new mission: to wipe out all ghost scourges. Grab your trusty Ghostbuster and battle through the school year to rid the school of ghosts while catching as many ghosts as you can!

The new DLC provides many interesting and quirky departments for players to explore, and players must meet the various needs of students and teachers to help them grow and thrive and survive the school year.

The DLC “Double Point School: School Ghost” is now available for pre-order on Steam and the Microsoft Store platform, offering a 10% discount; and players who purchase the new DLC from the release date to March 21 can receive a 10% early bird discount. Platforms include PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch.