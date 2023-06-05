Swiss climate law: Myclimate mobilizes voters with screen installation against Putin

Starting tomorrow, the non-profit myclimate foundation will be mobilizing with an interactive screen installation in which the voters confront Vladimir Putin.

Switzerland pays Russia and other autocratic regimes several million Swiss francs a day for oil and natural gas. With a YES to the climate law, such payments to foreign despots are to be gradually reduced and the money invested in renewable energy in Switzerland.

On June 18, 2023, the Swiss electorate will make a groundbreaking decision for the country with the vote on the climate law. There are many reasons for a YES. In particular, those who no longer support autocratic states such as Libya, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria or Russia with billions in annual payments for fossil raw materials.

Switzerland transfers several million Swiss francs to Russia every day for oil and natural gas – and thus indirectly finances the war in Ukraine. Instead of making oneself dependent on other countries, a YES to the climate law will promote innovative, renewable electricity products domestically and thus the Swiss economy.

Voting mobilization through interactive screen installation

The vote on CO, which was lost by a very narrow margin of 51% two years ago 2 law showed that urban people could not be sufficiently mobilized to vote. myclimate is changing this with a spectacular, interactive screen installation set up in Zurich, Bern and Geneva. This installation is also a ballot box for voting envelopes and makes postal voting an unprecedented experience.

On a 2.20 meter screen, an animation of Vladimir Putin smiles smugly and arrogantly at passers-by. There is a narrow slit in the monitor at the level of his mouth, into which the voting envelopes with the YES to the climate law can be inserted. A light sensor detects the throw-in, the animation changes and shows Putin gasping for air. With every bite of democracy, he gets sick, his head turns red and he has severe shortness of breath. No wonder, after all he fears for his millions in petrodollars, which he would lose if he said YES.

Interactive display for more Greentech

The Swiss, united as a democracy, literally shut the dictator’s mouth by throwing ballot papers down his throat instead of banknotes.

In a first step, the animation of Vladimir Putin was filmed with a Putin double and then further refined to reflect Putin’s physiognomic characteristics using deepfake AI, which has access to over 30,000 image files.

Putin’s head is also an official post office box

Inside the screen installation is an official yellow Swiss Post mailbox. This is connected to Swiss Post’s letterbox network and is emptied regularly every day by a Swiss Post employee. In this way, the handing over of the voting envelope in the letter traffic can be perfectly guaranteed in accordance with the Postal Act and the secrecy of the letter can be maintained.

The screen installation will be shown at Zurich main station (June 6/7, 9 a.m. – 7.30 p.m.), Bern station (June 8/9, 9 a.m. – 7.30 p.m.) and Geneva station (June 11/12, 11.30 a.m.). – 7.30 p.m. / 9 a.m. – 7.30 p.m.) must be set up.

www.PUTINYOURVOTE.com