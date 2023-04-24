Swiss startup builds giant “gravity batteries”

In order for renewable energies to really reach the mainstream in the future, they primarily need the right storage technology. Because wind and solar power are heavily dependent on the weather and cannot be generated at all times. Many startups are therefore working on methods to permanently store climate-friendly energy. One of them is Energy Vault from Switzerland. According to t3n, this young company is developing huge “gravity batteries” that should make it possible to store solar and wind power.

Kinetic energy from gravity

Energy Vault facilities require huge structures that can move hundreds of concrete blocks. If there is excess energy from connected wind or solar power plants, the blocks, each weighing 24 tons and measuring around twelve cubic meters, move upwards in the over 100 meter high buildings. When there is a need for energy again, the blocks move down again.

The purpose of this process is to generate gravitational potential energy by lifting the blocks. When the blocks move down again, they release kinetic energy. This energy, in turn, is supposed to drive generators. Thus, the system does not literally store the renewable energy, but rather uses it to generate new, environmentally friendly energy at a later point in time. It is possible to automatically move a large part of the blocks down in the evening to provide electricity for the night.

Energy Vault builds facilities in China and Texas

Inside the building, the blocks move back and forth using AI-controlled carts. In addition to the automated solution, this should ensure that the electricity requirement can be precisely calculated and managed. According to Energy Vault, the blocks consist of local materials such as soil, sand or waste materials. In addition, recycled materials such as discarded wind turbine blades or coal bed ash from fossil fuel production are to be used.

Two buildings are currently being erected in China and in the US state of Texas, which should have a capacity of 100 and 36 megawatt hours, respectively. According to CNBC, several thousand households in China should be able to be supplied with electricity. The gravity battery is scheduled to be launched in June 2023. In China, a much larger building than in the USA is to be launched soon. Its storage capacity should be four to six gigawatt hours.

Leonardo DiCaprio is an investor at Startup

Energy Vault isn’t profitable yet. In 2022, the company reported a loss of $78 million on sales of $146 million. After all, some celebrities are enthusiastic about the idea. Energy Vault was able to bring US actor Leonardo DiCaprio on board as an investor and advisor.