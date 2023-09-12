Swiss tech regulation could do more good than harm for social networks

By spring 2024, the Federal Council wants to develop Swiss tech regulations that are based on European law. This probably does not contain one of the most important demands from the public.

How do social networks influence public discourse? A Swiss parliamentarian during the 2020 summer session.

The EU has acted, now Switzerland can follow suit: In April, after the European Digital Services Act came into force, the Federal Council decided to “pursue regulation of large communications platforms”.

