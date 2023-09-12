Home » Swiss tech regulation could do more good than harm for social networks
Technology

Swiss tech regulation could do more good than harm for social networks

by admin
Swiss tech regulation could do more good than harm for social networks

By spring 2024, the Federal Council wants to develop Swiss tech regulations that are based on European law. This probably does not contain one of the most important demands from the public.

How do social networks influence public discourse? A Swiss parliamentarian during the 2020 summer session.

The EU has acted, now Switzerland can follow suit: In April, after the European Digital Services Act came into force, the Federal Council decided to “pursue regulation of large communications platforms”.

See also  Huge software update for Galaxy S23 phones is coming

You may also like

Introducing VR2000 for Gaming: The Ultimate Gaming Headset...

The money machine – why the Bloomberg terminal...

Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard,...

Buy iPhone 14 cheaply: The best offers for...

Nanoceramic Insulation: A Solution for Energy Waste and...

A very difficult test! SYONCON SC930 PRO

MSI Introduces USB4 Expansion Card for Z790 Carbon...

Cryptocurrencies: The digital means of payment simply explained

Highly Anticipated: Xiaomi’s New Flagship Smartphones, the Xiaomi...

Capturing the Essence of Cars: An In-Depth Interview...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy