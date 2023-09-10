Switch 2 to Feature MediaTek Processor: Catching up with PS5 Performance

Switch 2 Game Console to Use MediaTek Processors, Aiming to Catch up with PS5 Performance

In a recent update about the highly anticipated Switch 2 game console, it has been revealed that Nintendo will be opting for MediaTek processors instead of the previously rumored Nvidia Tegra T239 “Drake” processor. According to sources, the decision to switch to MediaTek’s eight-core processor was made in order to enhance the performance of the new console.

The MediaTek processor that will be used in Switch 2 is said to consist of two Cortex-X4 and two Cortex-A720 cores, along with four Cortex-A520 cores. YouTube channel RedGamingTech reports that this new processor is a significant upgrade from the Tegra X1 processor used in the original Switch, and its performance is expected to be on par with that of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S.

Furthermore, the graphics processor in Switch 2 will be based on the Ada Lovelace microarchitecture, offering 12 to 16 streaming multi-processors. This makes it more powerful than Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin. In addition, rumors suggest that Switch 2 will have 12 to 16GB of RAM and will be backwards compatible with the Tegra X1.

Earlier whispers in the industry hinted that Nintendo would not release Switch 2 until late 2024. However, there is speculation now that the much-anticipated console may be hitting the market as early as next year. This news has sparked excitement among gaming enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting the next-generation console.

The revelation of Switch 2’s new processor choice has added to the growing anticipation surrounding the console’s release. Nintendo has a reputation for delivering innovative gaming experiences, and fans are excited to see how the enhanced performance of the Switch 2 will translate into a more immersive gameplay experience.

As with all rumors and leaks, it’s essential to take this information with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made by Nintendo. Nonetheless, the prospect of Switch 2 utilizing MediaTek processors and aiming to meet the performance levels of its competitors is sure to keep gamers on the edge of their seats.

Source: gizmochina

