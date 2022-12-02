Today is an ordinary Friday, not last week when consumers celebrated Black Friday. Now that the numbers are dropping, GamesIndustry.biz has the results for UK console sales. As it turns out, it’s Nintendo and Microsoft’s near-total domination.

The Switch fared best, with 42% of all consoles sold being Nintendo’s beloved hybrid.The excellent results are partly due to “Switch Neon Machine, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Three Months of Nintendo Switch Online”bundle. The Xbox comes very close, though, right behind the Switch, as 40% of all consoles sold are Xboxes.

GamesIndustry.biz writes that this is Microsoft Drop its Xbox Series S machines under £200 during Black Fridaythe result of. The remaining 18% of console sales were attributed to the PlayStation 5.

Dorian Bloch, boss of GfK (market research company), said:

“The number of console hardware for Black Friday week was similar to last year, with Switch once again taking the number one spot. However, overall Switch sales dropped significantly during Black Friday 2021, as Sony and Microsoft also offered attractive deals for Black Friday week.

Bloch also revealed that VR headsets were the best-selling accessory (revenue) during Black Friday, with the Meta Quest 2 and Resident Evil 4 bundles being the stars. Controllers came in second, Bloch said:

“Controllers remain the No. 2 gaming accessory. This is largely due to Microsoft’s controller deals and strong hardware sales across all three consoles, which drove controller adoption. This is the most since Black Friday 2019.” Good controller week.

Did you use any hardware during Black Friday?