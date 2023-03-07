In addition to the big triple-A titles, smaller games also draw attention to themselves from time to time. These then score with a particularly profound story, interesting mechanics or an unprecedented approach. So does the new game for the Nintendo Switch, appropriately titled Give Me Toilet Paper! TECHBOOK tested the game.

Everyone has probably experienced it themselves: You sit on the toilet, everything is going great in the truest sense of the word – and then there is no toilet paper. This is also the premise of the game Give Me Toilet Paper! TECHBOOK has tested the somewhat unusual title on the Nintendo Switch.

Give Me Toilet Paper! is all about the roll

One of the great advantages of the Nintendo Switch is that the console is also a good starting point for numerous indie games due to the lower technical requirements. The handheld console is also popular because of its flexible controls. You can operate the controls on the sides, called Joy-Cons, both on the device itself and remove them. This is exactly the concept that Takahiro Miyazawa used for his new game Give Me Toilet Paper!

The title is an entertaining little obstacle course game. The player is supposed to help the man in the business suit, who is in serious trouble in the toilet without any toilet paper. To do this, you have to move the roll of toilet paper from the top under the ceiling to the bottom by rolling it through the course. Each of the increasingly difficult levels runs according to this principle.

Unusual control causes a sensation

The joke of the whole thing is not just the idea itself – after all, there are funny toilet simulations. Ultimately, what makes the game so entertaining is the controls. As mentioned, Give Me Toilet Paper! takes full advantage of the Nintendo Switch. For the game itself, you actually only need the left Joy-Con.

Right at the start, the player is prompted to remove the controls. You also need a roll of toilet paper and a slightly larger piece of cardboard. We also used a lightweight tray in the test instead. Then you put the Joy-Con in the toilet paper roll and stuffed additional paper so that it doesn’t just fall out. If you then place the prepared roll on the cardboard, you can also control the toilet paper in the game by gently moving it back and forth. In this way you now have to find the best way through the course and increasingly dodge dangers so that the role arrives undamaged at our gentleman in need.

In fact, Miyazawa is no stranger to unusual video game ideas. In the past, the Japanese company has already presented a pair of scissors measuring 1.20 meters as a controller. The developer has also used an empty plastic bottle to control the video game.

Entertaining gaming fun for the Nintendo Switch

Of course, the indie game isn’t something you spend hours with. Unlike the developer’s “Red White Yellow” series, there is no catchy soundtrack either. But “Give Me Toilet Paper!” definitely provides a lot of fun, even in a larger group. In any case, it is an entertaining topic of conversation. And while the levels are really easy to master at the beginning, it gets a bit tricky at some point.

In the test, we also found it pleasant that it is best to stand or at least sit very straight when playing. Otherwise, the ability to steer is significantly impaired. And if you’re out of toilet paper, you can play without the gimmick. However, you have to contort yourself properly at some point. “Give Me Toilet Paper!” currently costs 4 euros in the Nintendo eShop.