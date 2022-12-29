Compared to the software, the hardware of the Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly disappointing. Therefore, many players have been looking forward to Nintendo’s hardware upgrades, especially the SoC. However, apart from replacing the Switch with a larger OLED screen and eMMC storage, Nintendo has nothing else to say.

Although there are only a lot of leaks and rumors about the “Switch Pro”, some of which are quite credible, it seems that there is no further news, such as photos of the real machine, and according to John Linneman of Digital Foundry recently, A development plan for a “Switch Pro” existed, but was eventually cancelled.



(Image credit: Nintendo)

In this regard, John Linneman believes that Nintendo may be worried that the successor of the Switch will repeat the mistakes of the previous host. Take WiiU, the previous generation console of Switch, as an example. Its sales volume is not good, and the sales volume in the whole life cycle is only more than 13 million units. The Wii U’s previous generation host, the Wii, sold an astonishing 101 million units.

If this kind of law does exist, it is no wonder that Nintendo has no comment on the next-generation console. After all, the Switch still maintains a very strong momentum. Drive up hardware sales. If the improvement of hardware performance is exchanged for lower sales, then there is really no point in upgrading.

Regarding the next-generation host, John Linneman also speculates that there will be no new machines of any kind in 2023. It seems that players will have to wait a while to see Link and Mario with clearer and higher frame rates.

source