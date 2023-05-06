Switchbot 2: Extensive smart home solution with Matter support in the test

With the Hub 2, Switchbot offers its first smart home center (top list) with support for the new Matter radio standard. This is to ensure interoperability between different solutions such as Apple Home, Samsung Smartthings (test) and Amazon Echo (guide). In addition to Matter, the Switchbot 2 also supports devices with WLAN, Bluetooth or infrared interfaces. Switchbot also offers an extensive smart home portfolio, which includes sensors for motion, temperature, brightness and humidity as well as smart solutions such as curtain control, door locks and humidifiers. These are usually integrated via Bluetooth and can also be connected to third-party smart home centers such as Samsung Smartthings and Homey Pro with an account link. We tested how well the interaction and the devices themselves work using the new Switch Bot 2, the Switchbot 2 curtain controller and numerous other components of the Switchbot platform.

The Switchbot Hub 2 is relatively compact and light with dimensions of 80 × 70 × 23 mm and a weight of only 63 grams. On the front, an LED display, whose brightness is automatically regulated by default thanks to an integrated light sensor, provides information about the temperature and humidity. Since the device’s waste heat can affect the temperature, Switchbot has integrated the sensor externally into the USB-C cable used for power supply. The sensor comes from Switzerland and is said to offer high accuracy. However, users can calibrate it and define a temperature offset. For automation (scenes), the geofencing feature supported by the hub is also useful. Below the temperature and humidity display, the LED display also integrates two soft switches that can be used to trigger scenes, such as opening the curtain or activating the Switchbot bot, a small, motor-driven toggle switch to activate “dumb” devices, such as one Coffee machine.

The new smart home center is set up with the Switchbot app. It is available for iOS and Android and requires registration with an email address, which is verified using a passcode that is sent to you. The plus sign at the top right is used to couple devices that are automatically displayed after switching on. Basically, setting up devices with the app is child’s play. The picture gallery also shows details.

During the integration, the app provides informative explanations, graphics and videos on the individual components with regard to setup, configuration and operation. However, one should be able to speak English, since the German translation is far from complete.

Motion detector and curtain control Switchbot Curtain



Two examples show how useful the explanations for the respective smart home products are. The function of a motion detector and the optimal setting including information on positioning, sensitivity and range are explained. Even beginners should be able to handle it quickly. The app also provides excellent explanations for the Switchbot Curtain control system, which is available in different versions to support the different curtain rails (U-/I-rail, rod). Already during the setup you get a good impression of the functions and know how to deal with the different options. For example, whether the curtain should be opened from one side or from the middle when using two curtain controls. Since a curtain control is not one of the everyday and simple smart home products like smart adapter plugs, the user is grateful for the useful advice on commissioning, configuration and control.

Thanks to this helpful information, we installed the curtain controller Switchbot Curtain in no time. In the test, this worked perfectly. Nevertheless, there can be some problems in practice, since the drive can be overwhelmed with large and heavy curtains and poorly moving rails. Ultimately, this applies to all devices of this type and is not specific to the Switchbot Curtain.

Teaching an infrared remote control



One of the really cool features that the Switchbot Hub 2 has to offer is infrared remote control learning. In our case, however, this did not work optimally with a Samsung model. The Hub 2 offers an automatic mode and a manual selection for configuration. After the automatic detection didn’t capture all the buttons and the menu button leads to the TV settings and not to the desired overview, we tried the manual selection. Unfortunately, our Samsung remote control with the model number BN59-01242A does not appear in the selection menu, and selecting a similar model number and then learning individual keys did not bring the desired success either. But what works is turning the TV on and off and selecting channels and controlling the volume. It’s always better than nothing, because you can at least create automations with this functionality.

Creating Scenes / Automation



Automations are called Scenes in the Switchbot app. Using the corresponding menu item in the bottom bar of the app, users can use the plus symbol at the top right to create processes that can generally be triggered manually, via a schedule, NFC tag or via geofencing. As usual, you can also configure a device status as a trigger. For example, movement detected by a Switchbot camera or motion detector can turn on the TV. If you link this condition to the brightness, you can also have the curtain drawn by the Switchbot Curtain. In addition, the television can be switched off as soon as the motion detector does not detect any movement for a certain period of time. Users can limit the execution of scenes to a specific time or link them to several conditions. Even if not all menu items have been translated into German yet, creating scenes with the Switchbot app shouldn’t be a problem, even for beginners.

Integration into other smart home centers



As is well known, there are many providers in the smart home market who seal off their platform so that products from other manufacturers cannot be used for automation. Matter aims to help change this. In the test, the connection via Matter to Apple Home worked, but the sensors were then not accessible for the Apple platform. This is different with Samsung Smartthings: Here, the teaching via Matter worked perfectly, so that you can also open and close the Switchbot Curtain with the Smartthings app and use it for automation. The test with Homey Pro shows that the Switchbot components can be integrated into a third-party smart home control center without Matter. For this purpose, Switchbot provides an app for the Homey platform, which, apart from the remote button, can be used to integrate all devices such as motion detectors – also the motion sensors integrated in Switchbot cameras, contact sensors, toggle switches and also the curtain control. So if you use a Homey Pro, you are welcome to use Switchbot components.

Prices



The Switchbot Hub 2 costs 72 euros at Amazon including the discount. This is a bit more expensive compared to the prices for other smart home hubs such as the Aqara Hub M2, but it is quite reasonable in terms of performance. The Switchbot Curtain with U-Rail is also available for around 72 euros. The Hub 2 is a little cheaper in the Switchbot store for 67 euros with the discount code “EARLYSUMMER”.

Conclusion

