Scheduled to be released on September 9, 2022, Nintendo’s new hit shooting game “Sprague 3” has attracted much attention from both new and old players. Before the official release, the topic has already exploded, and it has been occupying Twitter since the afternoon of September 8. The throne of the top three trending keywords. Let’s take a look at what Japanese netizens look forward to before the release today!

Play as a cute squid and splatter ink and compete for the smearing area!

“Splatoon” (Splatoon) was often translated as “paintball battle” in Taiwan in the past, and is a multiplayer battle game under Nintendo. The story takes place on the post-apocalyptic earth where human beings perish after the level rises. Players play the roles of two marine species “squid” and “octopus” who will become the new overlords of the planet after the apocalypse. The main battle method of the game is a 4v4 group land occupation battle. Both sides should paint the ground as much as possible with the ink of their group’s color within the time limit. In the final settlement, the team with more ink area wins. Cute characters, colorful graphics and diverse gameplay have made this series a favorite of players for a long time. And the new work “Sprague 3” has added a new single-player mode “Return of Mammals”, which makes people look forward to it.

Can’t wait!Netizens have heated discussions on Twitter

The game has not yet been released, and various netizens have discussed Sprague 3 on Twitter.

“Splatoon 3” Bankara Street was born from the final festival result of “2”! A map of the squid world, such as the positional relationship with the Haikara region, is also released https://t.co/8SgbAGiK5w “Splatoon 3” is introduced in the developer interview. Many surprising facts about the squid world are told.#Splatoon 3 #splatoon 3 #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/7VKNiPhp2s — Inside (@INSIDEjp) September 8, 2022

I really like the maps that were revealed in the Splatoon 3 interview. ……Hikara was based on Tokyo, and Bankara was based on Shizuoka. I also like the setting where the bridge to Bangkala and the highway are open in 5 years. pic.twitter.com/Ou9TBVh1HX — Leung (@R_GameTV) September 7, 2022

Some netizens quoted the map released in the interview of “Sprague 3”, and guessed the real locations corresponding to the points on the map one by one. For example, the “ハイカラ place” on the stage of the previous work corresponds to Tokyo in the real world. For the stage of this work, the “バンカラ street” (translation in Traditional Chinese: Barbarian Town), the chaotic street in the desert, seems to be drawn from Shizuoka. In the reply column, you can see that many netizens are eager to compare the real map, and the discussion is lively.

Solutions to fully enjoy Splatoon 3 pic.twitter.com/GasMYog9QB — Shiyokara (@PickledHarawata) September 8, 2022

Some people also published graphic creations, and I saw that the two players who used the original squid shape confirmed the essentials for preparing the game: a charged switch host and handle, snacks and drinks when playing the game.

“Perfect! In this way, I can welcome Sprague 3 without any distractions!”

“No, there is one most important preparation I haven’t done yet… that is to change the work phone to airplane mode!”

At the end of the manga, it was written, “Go to Mandea Town, lift off!” It must have been a good day off for this day!

I thought that there are many people who start from Splatoon 3, so I summarized how to fight the basic territory battle (including festivals)! Please refer to it if you like!#Wankoro commentary pic.twitter.com/6YpxiDwtG1 — Wankoro (@1coro_game) September 5, 2022

There are also enthusiastic netizens who have sorted out the basic concepts of playing for new players who are playing the new work for the first time:

If you are using a weapon that can be easily painted with ink, the person who is inconvenient to paint instead of the weapon should fill the “home” with ink as soon as possible before heading to the enemy’s position. The trick is to focus on painting the home formation, and quickly and roughly paint over the enemy formation.

If you are using a weapon that is inconvenient for inking, the job is to move to a place where it is easy to fight, and try to kill the enemy to avoid the enemy’s inking.

The victory or defeat of the game usually depends on the last 30 seconds. As long as you grasp it properly, it may be reversed, no matter how many kills, go to the enemy line to paint ink, use special weapons, or drop bombs at the end, etc. We call on everyone to work hard to grasp the end. 30 seconds. The tweet also emphasized that Sprague-Dawley is a cooperative game. It is difficult to win by silently scribbling ink alone or rushing into the enemy line alone. The important thing is to cooperate with teammates to advance the front line of the entire team.

Take advantage of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and become a super squid to start a super squid battle!

The blessed Taiwanese just happened to encounter “Sprague 3” on the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Not only old players can take advantage of the holiday and enjoy the game to the fullest, but those who haven’t played it yet, might as well take this opportunity to try this game. The super popular shooting game that the Japanese are crazy about!