Research firm VGChartz released data on the console sales market for the first week ended October 8. The Nintendo Switch is estimated to be the best-selling game console, with 272,442 units sold in a week for a total of 113.83 million units.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is estimated to have sold 238,430 units, bringing its total sales to 24.23 million units; the Xbox Series X|S sold 171,434 units, bringing its total sales to 17.4 million units, according to the data. Compared with the same period last year, PS5 sales increased by 1%, and Xbox X/S increased by 24.3%. In terms of cumulative sales, Switch ranks first in sales with over 110 million units.

But PS5 sales were down nearly 37,000 units compared to the 275,222 units sold in the same week of PS4 in 2015, while Xbox Series X|S increased by more than 60,000 units compared to the 110,936 units sold in the same week as Xbox One .

In addition, PlayStation 4 sold 1,836 units, Xbox One sold 140 units, down 93.2% year-on-year, and Xbox One down 96.8%.

Source: vgchartz

