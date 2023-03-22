The backlog of the Swiss authorities in digitization is obvious. Countries like Denmark or Finland are much further along. For this to change, a new Napoleon was needed. But do we really want that?

Turkey introduced women’s suffrage in 1930. It took Switzerland forty years longer to do this. This could hardly have been due to the fact that Swiss men were more misogynistic than those in Anatolia. As a controlled democracy, Turkey simply had it easier. The secular president and founder of the republic, Kemal Atatürk, was able to de facto order the introduction of suffrage for women.