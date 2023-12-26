Switzerland gets the world’s leading AI computer

The computer, called Alps, will make weather forecasts more accurate, but can also train AI. A Swiss language model will be created on the computer that companies can use.

More than ten thousand state-of-the-art AI chips are assembled in the new computer.

The world‘s most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer will be located in Switzerland. Nvidia, the leading chip company that supplies the hardware, announced it in 2021. The computer can train GPT-3, the AI ​​language model from Open AI, within two days. In 2019, Open AI still needed 34 days.

The supercomputer is scheduled to be ready in spring 2024. The high performance is possible because 10,000 state-of-the-art chips will be in the supercomputer called Alps. It was more luck than strategy that Switzerland’s National High Performance Computing Center (CSCS) managed to secure this amidst the AI ​​hype.

Alps could become the most powerful supercomputer in Europe

But first, let’s get to the hard facts. Will Switzerland really be among the best in the world in March with the new computer? The short answer is: no. The American supercomputer Frontier will continue to be at the top of the established top 500 list of the best supercomputers.

Torsten Hoefler, professor at ETH Zurich and specialist in machine learning at the CSCS in Lugano, where the supercomputer will be located, gives the long answer. He says: “The method used to create the top 500 list is ancient – ​​and actually no longer up to date.”

The list measures computers by how quickly they solve a particular system of equations, and do so very precisely. Today, supercomputers are used for other purposes, such as complex simulations of the weather – or for training AI. This requires less precision, but different strengths. This doesn’t measure the top 500 list particularly well.

Despite everything, the Alps computer will also solve a certain system of equations after installation in order to be included in the list. “The top 500 remains an important reference,” says Hoefler. The new computer has a chance of taking first place in Europe, ahead of the Finnish Lumi.

The US is far ahead in supercomputers

Performance of the world‘s best supercomputers according to the HPL benchmark, in petaflops

However, not all supercomputers appear on the list. Some owners prefer to keep their computing power secret, such as the large cloud companies or China since the USA imposed sanctions on it.

Grace Hopper chips make Alps ideal for AI

Alps won’t be the fastest, but he’ll still be the world leader. Hardly anyone else has so many state-of-the-art AI chips. It’s about the GH200 Grace Hopper chip, the latest innovation from Nvidia that sets the tone in the field of AI chips.

A single chip – named after computer pioneer Grace Hopper – calculates roughly as quickly as 4,000 smartphones combined. There will be more than 10,000 of them in the Alps.

The special thing about “Grace Hopper” is that Nvidia closely links two types of processors in one chip: the main processor (CPU) called Grace, which is also found in this form in a work laptop, and the graphics processor (GPU). Hoppers. Graphics processors were originally developed for video games: they are still found in gaming laptops today. But they are also particularly suitable for machine learning, i.e. AI.

The development of graphics processors and AI went hand in hand: machine learning is optimized so that it works particularly well on existing chips. And vice versa, manufacturers adapt their chips to the requirements of AI companies. This is how “Grace Hopper” came into being.

The graphics processors in it are among the most powerful chips in the AI ​​sector. They solve the calculations on which AI is based at breakneck speed. Hoefler says: “These Hopper GPUs have incredible performance, but can only do one thing. Like the engine of a speedboat that travels 200 kilometers an hour, but only in a straight line.” But the CPU, the main processor, is needed to control the machine.

While the motor and steering were previously installed separately, Nvidia connects them closely together in the Grace Hopper chip so that the two parts can communicate quickly and efficiently.

“Grace Hopper” is particularly suitable for AI due to the close connection of its processors



This is the main advantage of the chip. The new design should make it possible to run simulations and train AI models using the results. This means that less data has to be stored long-term, which makes certain complex calculations possible.

Switzerland came to modern chips by chance

Exactly how good the performance of the chip will be can only be determined once the supercomputer is set up, says Hoefler: “So far we have only had access to test copies.” Nobody knows yet how quickly they calculate when ten thousand are connected together. This also depends on the network.

At the moment, Nvidia can no longer keep up with the production of AI chips, and the cloud companies are racing to get the latest chips. At today’s prices, such a large order would no longer be within the CSCS supercomputer center’s budget.

Switzerland secured a large amount of Grace Hopper chips earlier than anyone else. That’s because the CSCS ordered before the AI ​​hype broke out. Did the CSCS think further ahead than anyone else – predict the AI ​​wave better? No. It’s more of a happy coincidence.

Switzerland was particularly interested in new graphics processors for scientific calculations. Supercomputers become obsolete quickly, and CSCS prides itself on always purchasing the newest chips on the market – those that are being developed when they are ordered.

One of the most important tasks of the CSCS is simulations in the areas of weather, climate and the environment. The share for these calculations, including AI applications, will probably be up to fifty percent at Alps. In the remaining time, other researchers can use the supercomputer. Meteo Switzerland has been using graphics processors for its models since 2016. According to Oliver Fuhrer, head of the forecast department at Meteo Switzerland, it is the first weather service in the world.

The climate will soon be simulated in the Alp’s cupboards and voice AI will be developed.

The “Grace Hopper” was ordered because it promised to be particularly suitable for climate research. When the AI ​​hype got rolling, Nvidia also adapted its new chip for those customers who primarily wanted to optimize machine learning. Switzerland now benefits from chips that are ideal for weather forecasting and climate science, but also for AI training.

Computer brings more precise weather reports

Meteo Switzerland will use the switch to Alps to exchange its forecast model. This does not change the spatial resolution, which is around one kilometer horizontally. But the new model called Icon is more computationally intensive and therefore, according to Fuhrer, delivers higher prediction quality with the same resolution.

With the help of Alps, not only the weather forecasts should improve. The supercomputer will also be used to use the fast AI models to give the climate projections more spatial detail than previous computational models can provide.

Many climate models still have grids where the distance between grid points is 50 or 100 kilometers. In the future, we want to use the models to go into the gaps and make individual valleys and mountains or thunderstorm cells visible. AI is supposed to help with this – by rewriting the simulation software so that it uses the computer more efficiently.

Alps is characterized by a very flexible architecture

Compared to its predecessors, the Alps is special not only because of the new chips. It also has a particularly adaptable structure. The computing chips can be dynamically regrouped and assigned to specific tasks.

This is where the name “Alps” comes from, explains Hoefler. In the past, programs were run on a single, defined computer. The previous supercomputers bear the names of mountain peaks.

In the future, Alps will be an entire mountain of computers available, in which all computers are integrated. Tailor-made software controls the flexible chip groups so that various tasks can be carried out at the same time, such as weather forecasting or training AI models.

A public language model should be created

The leader of Meteo Switzerland is enthusiastic about the potential of the new supercomputer, beyond weather and climate applications: “Alps is an ingenious infrastructure for training AI,” he says. This means that Switzerland is incredibly well positioned in the international environment. “This is a huge opportunity.”

Alps is an opportunity not only for science, but also for business. Training large AI models on state-of-the-art computers is complex and expensive. Only very well-financed tech companies can afford this.

The Chat-GPT example shows the consequences: SMEs that want to use voice AI are dependent on the technology of Open AI, its pricing and also on where the creators build ethical and political boundaries into the language model. It is also unclear which data was included in the model. That’s why an open Swiss language model should be created on the Alps computer that companies can use for their own benefit.

For the first time, the supercomputer becomes politically relevant

Companies should also be able to use the Alps for their own projects – at more favorable conditions than if they had to buy the computing power from cloud providers. It is a type of indirect subsidy that can give Switzerland a competitive advantage.

There are currently major discussions about how exactly companies have to qualify and how the computing time is distributed fairly between scientific and commercial projects. The decision ultimately lies with the CSCS, which applies for its supercomputers to the federal government and then manages them independently. For a long time, only scientists were interested in Swiss supercomputers. “Now for the first time everyone realizes what a resource this is,” says Hoefler.

The AI ​​projects of Swiss companies are still not very complex compared to those of science. That could change in the next few years. Then the competition for public computing power becomes more and more a political question.

