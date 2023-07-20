Home » Switzerland must become more careful and selfish in its cooperation
Technology

Switzerland must become more careful and selfish in its cooperation

by admin
Switzerland must become more careful and selfish in its cooperation

Many Chinese are dying for exchanges with foreign countries after the end of the zero-Covid policy. Switzerland shouldn’t let them down – and shouldn’t have any illusions about Xi Jinping’s China.

According to party, state and military leader Xi Jinping, China is preparing for war, for example by training fighter jets around Taiwan. Switzerland should always keep this in mind when collaborating with China.

Mei Shaoquan / Xinhua

Recently, for the first time since the end of China‘s zero-Covid policy, Swiss university representatives, location promoters and business people have traveled to the country to restart bilateral cooperation.

See also  On Prime Video the new projects on Batman branded DC Animate ...

You may also like

This is how Razer combines precision and power

The Underdogs: Swiped Mac – Apple’s Mysterious Apple...

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the Aldi offer:...

Rumored Improvements in the Second Generation of Apple...

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Reveals Story...

Netflix burns $30m on He-Man movie

Antec Introduces AX20 Mid-Tower Case: A Budget-Friendly Gaming...

New teeth grow back: Researchers are testing miracle...

Robosen Introduces Grimlock: The Latest Addition to Their...

Unveiling the Future: Technology Development’s Exciting New Horizo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy