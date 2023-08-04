Sword and Soul 2: Introducing Game Skills and Operation Settings for NCSOFT’s Latest MMORPG Mobile Game

NCSOFT, on behalf of Jin Zechen, has announced the release of their brand new MMORPG mobile game called “Sword and Soul 2”. The game features a unique world view, captivating plot, and innovative free action combat system. In “Blade and Spirit 2”, players can engage in epic battles using weapons infused with the power of the soul. They can utilize light skills, blocking, and dodging to anticipate enemy actions and launch powerful counterattacks. The game also introduces a new system called “Soul Shift”, which allows players to activate special martial arts techniques at the right moment during a monster’s specific attack.

To activate “Soul Shift”, players must use the designated martial arts technique to block the monster’s attack. Each weapon has its own unique martial arts technique, and after evolving the technique, additional abilities will be unlocked. Players can also perform “Soul Shift” on monsters without specific attacks by aiming at the leader monster with a shifting value under its health bar. Before the leader monster executes a specific attack, players can observe different signs to anticipate the attack mode. Successfully performing “Soul Shift” reduces the monster’s shifting value and grants temporary control over it.

The game also introduces “Action Martial Arts”, which can be used when a monster is stunned by “Soul Shift”. Players can unleash powerful martial arts attacks by manually pressing the attack button (Q key). “Action Martial Arts” not only adds more excitement to boss battles but also deals significant damage to opponents in a stunned state. As players evolve their martial arts skills, they can reduce energy consumption, increase damage output, and even recover consumed internal energy.

In addition to “Soul Shift” and “Action Martial Arts”, the game features a skill called “Flashback”. By pressing the SS key, players can quickly move in the opposite direction, either away from the character’s facing or away from the target position. “Flashback” can be used as a convenient action system during monster battles, allowing players to dodge attacks by moving backward. If players successfully dodge an attack using “Flashback” and receive a “Dodge” judgment, they can trigger a special effect and unleash a powerful counterattack using the “corresponding martial arts” skill.

The game also introduces a power system, displayed as a power value under certain monsters’ health bars. Similar to reducing a monster’s block value through successful “Soul Block”, players can use the “corresponding martial arts” to reduce a monster’s power value. As players progress and evolve their martial arts techniques, the deduction amount of the power value will increase. When the power value is fully deducted, the monster enters a dizzy state for a period of time, allowing players to continuously deal burst damage using the Q key.

To enhance the gaming experience, “Sword and Soul 2” offers a variety of gameplay modes, including the “Trial Dungeon” and the “Graveyard of Sacrifice”. The “Trial Dungeon” is a 1:1 duel with powerful boss monsters, offering different challenges and rewards from traditional boss monster dungeons. Players can choose from various difficulty levels, and clearing each difficulty for the first time rewards players with achievement rewards. The “Graveyard of Sacrifice” is a four-player dungeon that requires teamwork to overcome challenging obstacles and defeat powerful enemies.

“Blade and Spirit 2” promises players a thrilling and immersive gaming experience with its innovative combat system, unique skills, and engaging gameplay modes. Players can now dive into the world of “Sword and Soul 2” and experience the excitement of powerful action operations.