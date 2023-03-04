As people gradually get used to co-existing with the epidemic, and more and more people go abroad to travel after the border is unblocked, it seems that most people are beginning to resume their life before the epidemic. It has also become a new choice for many companies. After all, different types of work can have different working methods. As long as the company’s mission is achieved, many companies are willing to accept this new working model. My wife and I are people who often need to work remotely from home !

Due to the need to work at home for a long time, the home environment, such as daylighting, lighting, and even computer-related equipment, may not be comparable to that of the company. Therefore, budgets are successively invested in updating desks, ergonomic chairs, and even eye-protecting desk lamps. This time I helped the other half to change the desk lamp used on the work desk – SYLSTAR’s full-spectrum eye-protection desk lamp Ti-MAX titanium empty black, in addition to having an 80cm long lampshade, it has no stroboscopic blue light hazards, anti-glare and no overlapping features. One of the factors I consider, plus full-spectrum LEDs, adjustable color temperature and other features, can meet different needs such as work and reading, and can also automatically sense and adjust the light, which is quite convenient!



SYLSTAR full-spectrum eye protection table lamp Ti-MAX specifications

Product model: SY-FS05-18BL

Rated power: 18W

Rated voltage: 24VDC

Material: aluminum alloy, ABS

Color temperature: 5 kinds of situation color temperature (2700K night reading yellow light, 3000K leisure yellow light, 4000K comfortable natural light, 5000K reading white light, 6500K focused white light)

Color rendering: Ra>95

Maximum illuminance: 1800 lux (40cm center point)

Warranty: 1 year for the whole lamp; 3 years for full-spectrum lamp beads

SYLSTARHilight Full Spectrum Eye Protection Desk Lamp Ti-MAX Unpacking

▼Full-spectrum high color rendering Ra>95, 50-minute timing reminder to turn off the light, AA-level uniform illumination, PLF light filter, anti-glare and no ghosting, etc. functions have been marked on the outer box, and this desk lamp also meets the standards of the Ministry of Economic Affairs CNS 16048 National Standard of Inspection Bureau, except“The requirements must comply with electrical safety and have no ultraviolet and blue light hazards. In terms of performance, the items that are closely related to lighting quality should be regulated, including:

Illuminance and Uniformity: Make sure that the illuminance is sufficient without unevenness of light and shade. Prevent glare: Avoid glare from glare. Color Rendering: Makes colors appear more natural. No Flicker: Avoid visual fatigue. “So that users can use such an eye-protecting desk lamp with confidence!

▼A list of items in the Ti-MAX box of Xiguang full-spectrum eye protection desk lamp. The Ti-MAX eye protection desk lamp is mainly installed in a one-way table clamping method, which can be clamped on the horizontal edge of a table or bookshelf



▼Ti-MAX eye-protecting desk lamp adopts human-factor intelligent control. You can easily operate the desk lamp on the lampshade without getting up and reaching out. There are five touch buttons, which are Auto mode, color temperature, switch, brightness and timing keys. will share with you



▼Ti-MAX eye protection table lamp has three adjustable knobs, which can adjust the height angle of the lamp arm and the tightness of the lampshade according to the needs of use, and fix it by tightening



▼In the center of the lampshade, the Ti-MAX eye protection table lamp can rotate 360 ​​degrees horizontally, and the angle can be adjusted up to 120 degrees up and down, which can meet the light source needs of users of different heights.In addition, the lampshade has an asymmetrical light source design, the light only shines on the tabletop and not directly on the screen without reflection, so you can easily have the widest and most comfortable light source irradiation range



▼The base of the Ti-MAX eye protection desk lamp is installed on the left side of my desktop. The advantage of installing it through the clamp is that it can save space on the desktop. In the past, the desk lamp would have a large base. Now the space is saved, and the desktop space is more concise and easy to use



▼Ti-MAX eye protection table lamp has full-spectrum LED lamp beads close to natural light. Ra>95 can also truly restore the color of the item, which can reduce fatigue in use. In addition, it has passed the CIE TN006 stroboscopic test, and the light does not flicker, so that the eyes are not burdened.Through the PLF light filtering technology, it can filter out reflected glare and suppress ghosting when exposed to light, making it quite comfortable to use



SYLSTARExperience of using Ti-MAX full-spectrum eye protection desk lamp

After installing this eye protection table lamp, every family member who saw it said, “Wow, why is this lamp so beautiful?” What they say is beautiful means that the lamp arm and lampshade are simple and neat, and it is extraordinarily textured when used in the room!During this period of time, whether you are using a computer at work or watching dramas during holiday breaks, the Ti-MAX full-spectrum eye protection desk lamp can provide enough light source, so that the eyes of the family can be well protected



The angle-adjustable design of the lamp arm also makes me feel very convenient. Sometimes when I am tired, I lie on the bed next to me and rest, and I can turn the desk lamp to the direction of the bed for use. Under normal circumstances, it is easy to make the eyes tired and short-sighted, and now there is no such problem!



In addition to the good overall specifications of the Ti-MAX eye protection desk lamp, the 50-minute power off reminder also allows the eyes to rest in a timely manner. Sometimes when you want to sleep at night and don’t want to turn off the light immediately, you can press the “TIME” button to make the lamp automatically turn off after 50 minutes! With five levels of color temperature adjustment, you can choose the most suitable color temperature whether you are reading, working or even watching a movie. You can also switch to the extremely low blue light mode of warm yellow light 2700K before going to bed to avoid affecting sleep. Press the AUTO automatic sensing dimming button, let the lamp automatically adjust to the most suitable brightness for the environment in which the lamp is used!



In terms of overall use, I am very satisfied with this Ti-MAX eye protection desk lamp. In addition to being suitable for my home environment, the irradiation area is wide, the angle is easy to adjust, the brightness and color temperature can also be changed freely, and the screen will not reflect light when using it. The front control panel is also quite convenient to operate! The only pity is that the style of the base has not yet been released. I look forward to launching a base version of the eye protection desk lamp in the future, which is suitable for more places in the home!