Bandai Namco released the HD version of the beloved legendary series “Symphonia Remastered” (Tales Of Symphonia Remastered) at the Nintendo Direct online press conference yesterday (13th).

“Symphony Legend” was first released on Gamecube in 2003 (ported to PS2 the following year), and the story stage is “Silvarante”, because it was attacked by the evil group “Sylvalant” that was supposed to be sealed by the brave Mites 4,000 years ago. Dessian” extracts mana and is in crisis of survival.

The son of God Colette, who received the oracle from the heavenly institution “Kersis”, will embark on a “world rebirth journey” together with his childhood sweetheart, Lloyd.

According to official news from Bandai Namco Europe, Symphony Legends Remastered is expected to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in early 2023. Nintendo of Hong Kong has confirmed that this game will be launched in Chinese, so both new players and old players who ate the Japanese version can try it out.