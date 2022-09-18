Home Technology Symphony Remastered Gets Announcement Trailer – Tales of Symphonia Remastered
Symphony Remastered Gets Announcement Trailer – Tales of Symphonia Remastered

With so much going on this past week (all three major console makers have streaming events with plenty of announcements), we completely forgot to tell you that Bandai Namco has revealed Tales of Symphony Remastered. The name pretty much tells you what it is; a remake of the acclaimed game Cube J-RPG Symphony Story.

Bandai Namco Entertainment US Brand Manager Summer Nguyen explained why the classic game is getting a remake:

“The goal of Remastered Symphony Tale is to introduce this beloved series to a new generation of fans. Our goal is to provide an experience that remains true to the original, while appealing to a whole new audience of players, visually enhanced by features Update the game and add new game enhancements.

Symphony’s Tale Remastered will launch early next year on Playstation 4, Switch, and Xbox One. Check out the announcement trailer below.

