Synergies for global innovation: strategic alliances for a shared future

by Andrea Frollà

In the global context of corporate innovation, the so-called “open innovation” has now emerged as a key paradigm, which marks the transition from a model of innovation closed within the perimeter of the company to an open, collaborative and potentially borderless one. This approach, which sees large companies and startups join forces, is redefining the rules of the game in numerous sectors, while creating a phenomenon known as “coopetition” in which companies of different sizes and sectors can both compete and cooperate.

Open innovation is emerging as an effective path to accelerate the development and adoption of new technologies and solutions. Large companies, recognizing the limits of internal resources and skills, and more generally the slower physiological speed compared to startups, are turning to external partnerships to integrate new ideas and stimulate innovation. In our country, for example, the latest edition of the report drawn up by Mind the Bridge and Smau notes, the trend of adopting open innovation as an approach is growing among Italian companies. The latter, traditionally more conservative, are in fact starting to bridge the gap with the world innovation leaders, integrating this paradigm into their business strategies. Research shows that almost all large Italian companies now have a division dedicated to open innovation, and that 75% have included innovation in their corporate values ​​or mission.

16,5 mila

The number of innovative startups and SMEs in Italy

75 %

The share of large Italian companies that include open innovation among their corporate values ​​or in their mission

70 %

Small and medium-sized Italian companies that have units dedicated to open innovation

20 %

The percentage of large Italian companies that invest in startups through corporate venture capital

32 %

Italian startups and innovative SMEs owned by corporate partners

Source: Observatory on Open Innovation and Italian Corporate Venture Capital (Innovup and Assolombarda, Open Innovation Outlook: Italy 2023 Mind the Bridge and Smay)

At the same time, the photograph taken by the 2023 Open Innovation and Corporate Venture Capital Observatory of Assolombarda and Innovup highlights how corporate venture capital is becoming an increasingly relevant mechanism for financing startups. Almost a third of Italian startups and innovative SMEs are owned by a large company, demonstrating the growing integration between large companies and the world of startups. An example of this international trend is Philip Morris International, which has undertaken a significant transformation journey. “The company has evolved its business model, moving from a traditional cigarette manufacturer to an entity focused on science and technology – says Tommaso Di Giovanni, vice president of Global Communications at Pmi -. This change has been driven by a commitment to innovation and research, culminating in the launch of alternative combustion-free products.” A paradigm shift that has found fertile ground in Italy.

