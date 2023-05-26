Synology BC500 review: Perfect surveillance camera for the Surveillance Station

Many users know Synology as a provider of high-performance NAS centers (guide) for private and professional use. Now, the Taiwanese company has also unveiled two PoE surveillance cameras optimized for the company’s Surveillance Station (Adviser) NAS application. The BC500 and the TC500 are technically identical, but differ in design. While the BC500 is designed as a bullet variant, the TC500 is a turret camera like the Reolink RLC 842A (test report), which is also protected against vandalism according to IK10.

Video resolution and HDR



Both cameras record videos with up to 2880 × 1620 pixels and 30 fps. The field of view is 110° horizontally and 56° vertically, which corresponds to a diagonal field of view of 132°. Thanks to integrated infrared LEDs, the surveillance cameras offer night vision of up to 30 meters. And with the help of the HDR function, recordings should still be possible with good quality even in difficult lighting conditions such as backlighting. Users can make image adjustments in terms of brightness, contrast, saturation, sharpness and white balance.

Power and storage of videos



Power is supplied via a network cable via a PoE switch. Alternatively, users can also use a 12 volt/1A power pack for the power supply. By default, videos are stored on a Synology NAS (Surveillance Station), which is necessary for the operation of the camera. Thanks to the integrated microSD card slot, the cameras save videos even if the connection to the NAS is interrupted. Once the camera is reconnected to the NAS, the videos recorded on the microSD card will be automatically downloaded from Surveillance Station. As a codec, users can choose between H.264 and H.265. H.265 aka HEVC offers the advantage over H.264 that videos require significantly less storage space. If, on the other hand, you also want to access the camera’s live stream via browser, H.264 is more suitable, as this is the only way to display the live image in the browser.

Motion detection with smart AI functions



The integrated AI can differentiate between people, vehicles and other moving objects when detecting motion. This reduces false alarms and makes it easier to search for relevant events in recordings. The person detection can also be linked to a certain number of people (crowd detection) and to the length of stay. The latter is also possible for the detection of vehicles, so that only vehicles that are stationary for more than 10 seconds are recognized by the AI, whereby stationary vehicles can be excluded. These conditions can be combined so that a recording or event is only triggered when people and vehicles are recognized according to the previously defined parameters. The detection of the number of people and vehicles is useful, for example, when monitoring venues and parking lots in order to be able to react to capacity bottlenecks at an early stage.

With “Intrusion Detection”, the Synology BC500 offers another smart AI feature. This allows users to set up virtual fences so that they are informed as soon as objects cross this boundary. Objects can be either people and/or vehicles.

The BC500 does not recognize faces or license plates. Those who rely on these functions must use the surveillance camera in conjunction with a high-performance Synology digital video recorder, which offers these features such as face and license plate recognition.

Installation



Commissioning requires the use of a Synology NAS via its built-in Surveillance Station application. Although you can also access the live stream via RTSP and start recordings, this is more of an emergency solution that hardly plays a role in practice, since the essential functions are only available with the Surveillance Station.

As soon as you connect the camera to a PoE switch with an Ethernet cable, it will be recognized by the Surveillance Station and set up using a wizard (see also image gallery). First you have to assign an account and password for the camera. You can then choose between a quick setup and commissioning with full configuration. The latter can also catch up later.

Configuration very easy thanks to integration



Compared to other surveillance cameras connected to a Synology Surveillance Station, the BC500 offers more options that can already be set with the Surveillance Station. These include image parameters and smart detection functions that are only accessible with a Hikvision camera via its web interface. This makes managing the BC500 much easier, since you no longer have to switch back and forth between Surveillance Station and the web interface – not even for a firmware update.

In addition to the AI ​​functions of the BC500 already described, the camera also supports privacy zones and audio detection. Users can configure the latter very easily, since the volume of the current external noise is displayed precisely via the camera’s integrated microphone, making it very easy to set an alarm level (see also the image gallery). With privacy zones, users can define areas that are then blacked out in the video. This is necessary for GDPR-compliant operation if the camera is pointing to someone else’s property or a public area.

Images: Synology BC500 Pictures

practical use



When using several surveillance cameras in a professional environment, central management of the recorded videos is a great advantage. And this is where the BC500 shines in combination with Synology’s Surveillance Station. Thanks to numerous filter functions, users can not only find videos for specific events quickly, but also quickly evaluate them. That with DS Cam A mobile app is also available is more of a side note. Due to the complexity of the large amount of data and the limited possibility of video evaluation on the smartphone, the music plays more on the desktop. The mobile app is still an advantage because you can also receive push notifications on the go.

Using the NAS app Clever Search, users can search through recorded videos for specific characteristics. For example, you no longer have to manually search for a missing object yourself, but define an area in the video recording and let the software handle this task. Video clips showing the removal of the object then appear in the list of results. However, you should limit the range, since in the test with the Synology DS223, the search for 1 minute of video takes about 30 seconds.

picture quality



The display quality of videos recorded during the day is excellent. The recordings are detailed and sharp. Thanks to the HDR function, nothing changes, even with backlighting. Despite 30 fps, the camera does not record all the nuances of the start of a magpie (see picture gallery). As with almost all surveillance cameras, you have to accept compromises at night. Especially with faces, more details would be desirable.

Smart home connection



The integration of a Synology NAS with the surveillance cameras connected to it is possible for powerful smart home centers (top list) such as Home Assistant or Homey Pro (test report). This allows you to use the motion detection of the BC500 for automations such as activating a siren or other smart home components. However, voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri is not possible.

The Synology NAS offers with the Home Mode a geofence feature that can be set manually or in conjunction with the Synology mobile app DS Cam can also be switched on and off automatically. Linked to this, automations are also possible, such as the automatic start/stop of recording or the activation of certain notifications.

Preis



The PoE surveillance camera Synology BC500 costs around 260 euros. An additional license, as with other models, is not required, however, as this is already integrated in the camera. By default, Surveillance Station offers two free licenses for connecting surveillance cameras. From the third, however, additional licenses must be purchased for around 50 euros per camera.

Conclusion



Synology’s Surveillance Station supports thousands of surveillance cameras. Among them are certainly many who, like the Annke NCD800 (test report), deliver even better image quality and offer even more AI functions. But hardly any can be configured as easily as the BC500, since the in-house product under the Surveillance Station offers significantly more configuration options that can otherwise only be accessed via the web interface of the respective camera. This makes management of the Synology security camera particularly easy. The relatively high price of just under 260 euros for the BC500 puts it into perspective a little, since you don’t need an additional license for the Surveillance Station for the Synology model.