Synology BeeDrive, PC and smartphone backup made easy

Synology BeeDrive is a device for PC and smartphone backup: simplicity of use is undoubtedly the trump card of this small storage.

The controller for the flash management, USB 3.2 Gen 2 adapter, and 1 or 2 TByte of flash memory, depending on model.

The USB Type-C port allows transfer beyond 1 GB/s and, thanks to the cable and the Type-A adapter included in the package, it allows you to connect USB 2.0 and 3.0 hosts, albeit with a noticeable performance hit.

The chassis is sturdy, measures just 65x65x15 mm and weighs about 43 grams. According to the philosophy of management based on maximum simplicity, BeeDrive is not equipped with keys or other interfaces. The status LED communicates the degree of operation of the drive.

Installation and first use

The installation procedure is within anyone’s reach. The initial boot file is included in the storage space of the device. Once the executable has been started, it will be possible to use the BeeDrive desktop application, essential for interacting with the product. The completion time is a few minutes.

BeeDrive is a personal storage and does not in any way want to replace structured backup procedures and copy and security schemes typical of a NAS. Rather, it can integrate existing data security policies and facilitate daily synchronization and copying between devices.

The main screen of the dashboard software is clear and straightforward. In addition to showing the occupied and remaining capacity, the type of files stored and the health status of the storage, it allows you to program the three main BeeDrive features.

Opting for PC backup is possible choose the folders to be copied and start the procedure immediately. Nothing simpler. The software will take care of renew the backup every time the removable storage is connected again. In fact, there is no possibility of doing it scheduling of backup tasks, typical of network and NAS copy processes.

The backup, once set up, can be easily modified, to insert or remove folders, to enable the versioning of files up to five levels, or to constrain the copying of certain documents based on size or extent.

In case of deletion on PC, the corresponding files on BeeDrive they will not be deleted, but moved to a special Archive folder.

The backup process can of course be paused and restarted at will.

Synchrony

BeeDrive supports process of permanent synchronization of one or more folders. This operation can be activated without having to disable other features. Also in this case, it is sufficient to identify the source folder on the PC and the destination folder on the drive, to ensure continuous synchronization.

As with all processes of this type, it is possible to enable one bidirectional synchrony, or from source to destination, or vice versa.

These management policies allow you to always have the situation under control and to orchestrate multiple folders on multiple PCs, always having your files at hand.

As with backup, you can activate versioning or copy filters.

Mobile transfer

By installing the appropriate App su smartphone it will be possible to benefit from the functions of the USB drive also on mobile. It is essential that BeeDrive and smartphone are connected to the same network in order to start the procedure.

In this case it is possible to operate on two levels. The first opportunity concerns the automatic copy of the photo archive to the Synology drive. During the initial configuration it is possible to choose whether to copy the entire archive or if duplicate only new photos, taken after activating the App.

In both cases the system allows you to create Specific tags to manage the origin of the photos from the various libraries present in the smartphone.

Once these copy modes are set, the procedure will be totally automated, whenever BeeDrive will be connected and available.

This system can easily replace the common copy mechanisms in use today, such as Google Photo and OneDrive.

Not only that, if we want to send files of other types present in the smartphone it is possible to use BeeDropfor the management of on-demand copies of any document.

Use, performance, considerations

In addition to the interesting functions offered by BeeDrive, the device can be used as a common USB drive, for copying and sharing files. Working on USB 3.2 bus we recorded performance of 1,021 MB/s in reading and 982 MB/s in writing. The flash system is capable of sustaining high transfers and can streamline daily copy and backup procedures.

During daily use it is appreciated for its small size and extreme ease of management. You don’t need to be a technician or IT expert to use this product profitably.

The product is very good but it is not perfect. A more attentive and demanding user might complain about the absence of password lock mechanisms and encryption content: important aspects considering the “mobile” nature of BeeDrive.

In addition, the supplied suite is marked by extreme ease, but we would have preferred to find it more complete management tools and diagnostic functions, firmware update or secure erase.

A final consideration concerns the price. While not exaggerated, it is necessary to consider the not really beneficial cost-per-GByte ratio. Since capacity is the first parameter to consider when purchasing backup solutions, BeeDrive may be insufficient for some users and be quite expensive compared to other flash solutions (and especially compared to common mechanical drives).

However, BeeDrive has many advantages: Indeed, Synology wanted to innovate the segment of personal storage products. The product is fast, light and very easy to use!

PRO

Easy to use and install; desktop and mobile integration; compact and lightweight; good performance.

AGAINST

No encryption; no secure deletion; no maintenance tools; price/capacity ratio; no backup on scheduling.

General characteristics Manufacturer Synology Model BeeDrive Website Price (VAT included) 1 TByte (euro 153.66) and 2 TByte (euro 256.14) Dimensions 65 x 65 x 15 mm Weight 43 grams Technical characteristics Capacity 1 TByte (BDS70-1T) Drive type Flash drive Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Status LED indicators BeeDrive desktop applications (Windows – soon on macOS) / BeeDrive mobile app (Android and iOS) PC Backup functionality / Folder Sync / copy photos and files from smartphone

