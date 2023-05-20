Synology DiskStation Manager and Router Manager at Risk: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow execution of arbitrary code

There is a recent IT Security Alert for Synology DiskStation Manager and Router Manager. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Synology DiskStation Manager and Router Manager on 05/19/2023. The operating systems BIOS/Firmware and Hardware Appliance as well as the products Synology DiskStation Manager and Synology Router Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Synology Security Advisory Synology_SA_22_23 (Stand: 18.05.2023).

Security Advisory for Synology DiskStation Manager and Router Manager – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Synology DiskStation Manager and Router Manager Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow arbitrary code execution

DiskStation Manager (DSM) is a web-based operating system for Synology NAS devices. Synology Router Manager (SRM) is the operating system that powers each Synology Router.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Synology DiskStation Manager and Synology Router Manager to run arbitrary code with root privileges.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware, Hardware Appliance

Products

Synology DiskStation Manager < 7.1.1-42962-3 (cpe:/a:synology:diskstation_manager)

Synology DiskStation Manager < 7.0.1-42218-6 (cpe:/a:synology:diskstation_manager)

Synology DiskStation Manager < 6.2.4-25556-7 (cpe:/a:synology:diskstation_manager)

Synology Router Manager < 1.3.1-9346-3 (cpe:/o:synology:synology_router_manager)

Synology Router Manager < 1.2.5-8227-6 (cpe:/o:synology:synology_router_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Synology Security Advisory Synology_SA_22_23 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.synology.com/en-global/security/advisory/Synology_SA_22_23

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Synology DiskStation Manager and Router Manager. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/19/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de