Synology DS1823xs+, CPU Ryzen V1780B e LAN 10 GbE

Synology DiskStation DS1823xs+ arrives on the market and brings with it important innovations, from the powerful Ryzen V1780B CPU to the 10 GbE LAN connection.

The company innovates the mid-range 8-bay NAS segment. The current release represents a significant improvement over its predecessor DS1821+.

Although aesthetically the case and the general finishes are not different, the current model offers interesting improvements, which make it suitable for demanding workloads, from video surveillance to virtualization, from managing large archives to snapshot replication for enterprise data security.

At the moment the two models in the range DS182x will coexist in the Synology price list, also in consideration of the significant price differencejustified by the renewed specifications of the release DS1823xs+ (the latter offered at 1,600 euros (excluding VAT), compared to the 950.80 euros (excluding VAT) of the DS1821+ variant).

As far as the basic architecture is concerned, at the hardware level Synology has chosen to continue in the path traced previously, proposing a processore AMD Ryzencapable of outstanding performance and low consumption.

The solution Ryzen V1780B provides users with an embedded-class CPU with four cores, capable of handling 8 threads and with a base frequency of 3.35 GHz. Against a TDP of 35 – 54 W, this processor is distinguished by the AMD Zen architecture and Vega GPU support. It is a solid foundation, capable of ensuring desktop-class performance in compact, low-power devices.

This NAS is distributed with 8 GByte of DDR4 ECC memory in SoDimm format (twice the predecessor), a sufficient quantity to be able to manage multiple applications at the same time. The memory slots are two and it is therefore easy to expand the system, which can accept RAM modules up to 32 GByte in total.

The chassis, with compact shapes, incorporates the non-redundant power supply unit from 250 W and two 120 mm thermo-regulated fans. While not hot-swappable, they can be removed relatively easily. During operation, the system is particularly silent.

As already seen in numerous other variants of the Synology price list, disc trays and retention mechanisms are made entirely of plastic. A detail that does not help dampen the vibrations of the discs and makes the key lock less effective. DS1823xs+ has no status display but can count on dedicated LEDs for individual disks and the three LANs.

Connectivity

In addition to the new CPU and more memory as standard, DS1823xs+ comes with a 10GbE LAN, which is long awaited for this class of NAS. This is flanked by two Gbit LANs with link aggregation and failover functions, as well as an out-of-band LAN for maintenance.

The be ported USB 3.2 Gen 1 allow you to quickly connect additional and removable UPS, pen drives or hard drives for deferred and air-gapped backup.

Despite the major hardware revamp, This version includes two eSATA high-speed ports that Synology prefers for connecting external boxes and enclosures such as DX517. The NAS under test supports up to two simultaneously, for a significant boost in overall capacity. In fact, each expansion unit provides 5 3.5” drive bays and is managed directly via DSM, as a direct extension of the NAS and internal RAID functions.

This gives you a total of 18 drive bays and unformatted linear capacities up to 324 TByte (assuming the adoption of the largest capacity disk certified by Synology to date: HAT5310-18T).

The expansion possibilities do not stop, the current NAS under test inherits directly from the DS1821+ model the additional PCI Express x8 slot, with x4 electrical connectivity.

It is thus possible to install additional 10 GbE network cards with RJ-45 copper connectivity, such as the fast E10G18-T1 and E10G18-T2. Alternatively, you can benefit from up to 25 Gbps performance with the E25G21-F2 series SFP28 adapter. Alternatively, Synology offers dual-port SFP+ network cards, E10G21-F2 and E10G17-F2 series.

Storage

With 8 bays, the NAS allows you to create type-independent RAID arrays Basic, JBOD, RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, RAID F1 e RAID 10.

Every activity is made safe by the adoption of encryption mechanisms at the disk and folder level and by the support for BTRFS. We are talking about a secure file system designed to better manage modern work patterns.

The OS offers automatic file repair functions. It automatically detects corrupted documents using mirrored metadata and can recover them itself.

BTRFS provides advanced support for snapshot technology, which provides schedulable data protection for shared folders and LUNs. File-level and folder-level data recovery gives you more flexibility when you need to recover only a specific file or folder.

The two M.2 slots are internal facing, to access them it is necessary to remove the drives present in the first slots.

For efficient management of users and data space, the system allows you to enable quotas for users or shared folders. This way administrators will always have the space allocation under control. Not only that, the platform is able to manage online data compression functions. They are compressed before

be written to the unit, a detail that allows you to make better use of disk space by reducing the number of write commands to the units.

Security and control

This NAS enables a smooth running operating environment DSM 7.2 and, thanks to the functions already integrated as standard and the wide choice offered by the online store, it can become a specialized machine for carrying out some specific activities, or an excellent handyman.

The platform can be easily integrated into an existing network and become a file server or backup server as needed. To protect your data, Synology offers suites Cloud Sync – Active Backup for Office 365/G Suite – Active Backup for Business – Synology Drive Client – Hyper Backup e Snapshot Replication.

Shared folders WriteOnce and immutable snapshots are DSM 7.2’s tools for realizing immutable storage and backup, no license required. Thanks to WORM (“write once, read many”) technology, these features allow organizations to protect their data from malicious attacks, tampering and accidental deletions, creating an unalterable copy of their data .

The system also supports full volume encryption of data at rest, including shared folders, LUNs and packet data. This feature ensures data privacy and security in case of theft or security breach as the data stored within it is only readable with the decryption key.

DSM 7.2 adds support for storage volumes M.2 NVMe SSD across multiple systems, allowing for flexible use of the two M.2 slots built into this NAS.

Synology systems also feature Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, which offers a transparent approach to security by evaluating various contextual factors – such as device, location, time of day, and user behavior – to determine whether further verification is needed.

Security measures are further strengthened with the adoption of Auto Block for connections via SMB and QuickConnect. AutoBlock protects against brute force attacks by blocking IP addresses with repeated failed login attempts. QuickConnect can globally block IP addresses, optimizing your overall defense posture against potential threats.

The protection of the business

Active Backup for Business is an advanced service available for Synology storage environments and allows you to streamline copy and replication processes, but not only.

In detail, the service is structured to consolidate backup activities for physical and virtual environments and allows you to restore files, machines or VMs in just a few steps. The model proposed by Synology is based on specific compatible NAS units and is offered for free, as an integrated platform that does not require licenses and can manage the backup of an unlimited number of endpoint Windows, VMware, Hyper-V e file server.

This solution was created and developed over time to meet the most common business needs. In fact, Active Backup for Business allows you to monitor backup activities, speed up daily processes and optimize the use of available storage.

The package allows you to significantly reduce backup time and secure data, all through very low initial setup and periodic maintenance. All this comes from a centralized management console, an effective tool for monitoring each task and for troubleshooting possible errors. To deepen the knowledge of any incidents, a periodic report based on the previously defined policy is available. It is a document that can be automatically sent via e-mail to the admins, for timely analysis.

Test e performance

For testing we aggregated four 14TByte WD RED PRO drives and ran at 10GbE using the Windows Server 2019 reference system

The read and write performance proved to be in line with expectations. The NAS is close to 631 MB/s in writing and 453 MB/s in reading.

Performance in folder sharing mode shows excellent behavior with large files, with over 709 MB/s in file writing. The adoption of smaller files (under 100 MByte), brings the overall speed to 550 MB/s for writing and 560 MB/s (for reading).

Security snapshot generation occurs at speeds exceeding 340 MB/s, with performance degraded by a few percentage points if you choose to enable array-level encryption. The management of iSCSI Target is punctual: workloads on high-speed network areas allow you to work with read and write averages of around 460 MB/s.

Backup processes via dedicated tools, Windows backup or Robocopy automated scripts benefit from high speeds, up to 749 MB/s writing to the NAS RAID array.

In the test configuration, the storage clocked in at 39.3 W when idle and up to 59.9 W peak during intensive access.

Overall, Synology DS1823xs+ is a good all-rounder with great potential for expansion on multiple fronts. At the proposed price, it could probably discourage offices with a tight budget, perhaps more in favor of moving towards the cheaper, but valid, DS1821+.

PRO

Advanced backup / collaboration / virtualization support; SSD caching support; good overall performance; 10GbE network; good standard equipment.

AGAINST

No display; drawers with plastic locks; relevant price; poorly accessible M.2 slots.

General characteristics Manufacturer Synology Model DiskStation DS1823xs+ Website Price (VAT excluded) euro 1.600,00 Dimensions 166 x 343 x 243 mm Weight 6,2 Kg Technical characteristics Drive bay number 8 (+ 2x SSD NVMe M.2 2280) Drive type 2, 5″ / SATA3 / SATA Supported RAID Levels Basic / JBOD / RAID 0 / 1 / 6 / 10 / F1 CPU AMD Ryzen V1780B / quad-core / 3.35GHz (3.6GHz Max) RAM / RAM max. 8 GByte DDR4 ECC / 32 GByte Number / type of network interfaces 1x LAN 10 GbE / 2x Gigabit Ethernet / 1x out-of-band LAN Supported network protocols SMB1 (CIFS) / SMB2 / SMB3 / NFSv3 / NFSv4 / NFSv4.1 / NFS Kerberized sessions / iSCSI / HTTP / HTTPs / FTP / SNMP / LDAP / CalDAV USB / eSATA ports 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 / 2x eSATA Other interfaces 1x PCI Express 4-lane x8 slot Internal power supply 250 W iSCSI support yes / Maximum iSCSI target number: 256 / Maximum iSCSI LUNs: 512 Virtualization support yes / VMware vSphere 6.5 / Microsoft Hyper-V / Citrix / OpenStack Microsoft AD support yes Power consumption 87.93 W (Login) / 28.37 W (HDD Hibernate)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

