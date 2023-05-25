Synology DSM 7.2, security and flexibility

Synology Continues Development of Its Operating Environment for NAS, Ensuring New Features and Enhanced Security: Announced DSM 7.2.

This release delivers a number of innovative enhancements to meet IT challenges, including immutable archiving and backup, full-volume encryption, performance improvements, tighter access controls, and storage scheduling capabilities .

Immutable archiving and backup

Shared folders WriteOnce and immutable snapshots are DSM 7.2’s tools for realizing immutable storage and backup, no license required. Thanks to technology WORM (“write once, read many”, “write once, read many times”), these features allow organizations to protect their data from malicious attacks, tampering and accidental deletions, creating an unalterable copy of their data. This functionality is crucial for industries such as healthcare, finance and government, all of which are subject to stringent data retention rules.

Fast encryption of entire volumes

Full-volume encryption encrypts data at rest, including shared folders, LUNs, and packet data. This feature ensures data privacy and security in the event of theft or security breach as the data stored within it can only be read with the password. decrittografia. Plus, support is available KMIP to simplify and centralize key management.

Full Volume Encryption offers up to 48% write performance compared to applying Shared Folder Encryption to all eligible data stored on a volume. Between the two modes, users have enough options to protect specific data or entire file systems from unauthorized access.

Synology DSM 7.2, advanced performance and efficiencies

DSM 7.2 adds support for M.2 NVMe SSD storage volumes across more systems, enabling more flexible use of slot M.2 NVMe integrati. SSD deduplication improves by adopting inline zero block removal, with times of deduplication 25% faster with less data to store.

Meanwhile, the implementation of full-system backups in Hyper Backup includes a bare-metal backup option to the cloud, USB devices, and other destinations. With block-level storage technology, initial full-system backups are twice as fast.

More secure and convenient access controls

Synology systems also feature Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, which offers a transparent approach to security by evaluating various contextual factors – such as device, location, time of day, and user behavior – to determine whether further verification is needed.

The security measures are further strengthened with the adoption of the Auto Block for connections via SMB and QuickConnect. AutoBlock protects against brute force attacks by blocking IP addresses with repeated failed login attempts. QuickConnect can globally block IP addresses, optimizing the overall defense posture against potential threats.

Better management

Today, Active Insight includes forecasting of storage capacity usage. With this new feature, IT administrators and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can anticipate future needs by analyzing current storage usage and predicting future requirements.

In addition, DSM system notifications are also improved, with more flexible settings and additional support for Microsoft Teams and LINE notifications.