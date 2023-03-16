Synology has announced the launch of the 4-bay Synology DiskStation DS423+, the latest model in the series of full-featured storage solutions for home offices and small businesses. DS423+ is equipped with the multifunctional Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, providing a comprehensive solution for managing and protecting business data, easy document collaboration, remote access to files, and can also be used as the core of a surveillance system.

The storage platform built for the home and small office

With a maximum storage capacity of 72 TB, DS423+ is ideal for professional workgroups and small businesses as their first step into a centralized storage system, or as an edge node in a decentralized deployment. The DSM installed on the DS423+ uses the advanced Btrfs file system to protect data from damage, and with snapshot technology, users can quickly restore any data that has disappeared accidentally or has been tampered with intentionally.

DS423+ is equipped with two M.2 NVMe slots, which can be used to create SSD cache storage space and storage pool, without occupying a standard hard drive bay. SSD cache storage can dramatically improve I/O performance over slower, HDD storage, while SSD storage pools are ideal for workloads with low latency and high random write performance.

On-Premises Storage with Cloud Integration

DS423+ utilizes Synology Drive to provide intuitive file management and sharing. Teams can access files across platforms while maintaining the privacy advantages of internal deployment. If you are working remotely or a company with locations scattered around the world, the site to site synchronization function is also convenient for synchronizing files between Synology devices.

With the hybrid cloud function provided by Synology Hybrid Share, users can store infrequently used cold data in the cloud, and frequently accessed files are cached on the local device for easy access at LAN speed, perfect Blend the best of on-premises and cloud.

Centralized backup center with multi-layer data protection

In order to prevent the current network security threats, key data is lost and irretrievable, and it is necessary to ensure that key and important data are fully protected. Synology Active Backup Suite can safely back up IT infrastructure, such as Windows and Linux systems, Hyper-V/VMware VM, and Microsoft 365/Google Workspace, etc. to DS423+, and restore them easily when needed. To improve protection, you can also create backups and point-in-time snapshots for the data stored on the NAS, and then transfer them to another server or cloud service to achieve the effect of off-site backup.

Small and compact monitoring server

Synology Surveillance Station is a powerful Video Management System (VMS) currently protecting over 500,000 sites worldwide. Support ONVIF, more than 8,300 kinds of verified IP cameras, users can choose the device that best suits their needs. At the same time, it is highly scalable and suitable for deployments of all sizes: from small businesses with a few cameras to large-scale requirements with thousands of cameras installed in hundreds of locations.

With a modern and easy-to-configure interface, Surveillance Station can easily set up and manage up to 40 cameras on DS423+. When deploying cameras scattered in a large area or in multiple buildings, adding floor plans and Google and OpenStreetMap maps can give you a clearer grasp of various situations. Surveillance Station can also choose C2 Surveillance, which makes it easier for you to encrypt, backup and archive video files, and simultaneously stream and transmit surveillance video images to the cloud. Surveillance Station