Synology launches Synology BeeDrive for personal data management to quickly back up computers and mobile devices | XFastest News

Synology has launched the compact and unique Synology BeeDrive for individual users. It has a dedicated software that is quick to install and easy to use, and can quickly back up photos and other data in computers and multiple mobile devices.

After a smart phone has become an indispensable device in everyone’s life, besides using various network applications, taking photos or videos is the function that most people use. Although the new generation of mobile phones has larger and larger storage capacity, the resolution of the camera is also improved. People who often take videos and photos will soon run out of mobile phone space, so they have to spend money to buy cloud space for storage. , Some people also choose the device that the mobile phone backs up directly.

Spending money to buy cloud storage space seems to be perfect, but the biggest problem between the mobile phone/device and the cloud is the connection speed, coupled with the speed limit imposed by the cloud service provider on the user, when transferring a large number of large files, the required Time is stretched. Directly connecting the backup device of the mobile phone is another option, but it is limited by the connection interface of the mobile phone (such as Lightning of the iOS device), the transmission speed will be limited, and there are often problems such as connection and memory card compatibility.

Of course, some people choose to purchase NAS devices to build private clouds and store their own data according to their needs. Although the configuration of NAS is simpler than before and many functions can be installed, if users do not have a little network foundation, they may feel that the configuration and It is troublesome to use, and even feels strange to turn on for a long time.



Synology BeeDrive is very compact

In order to allow users who only use computers and mobile devices to quickly manage and back up data for individual users, Synology has launched a newly designed BeeDrive based on its long-term storage and backup experience and expertise. Just connect it to the computer in use. It can be backed up and is the most suitable and easy-to-use local solution for individual users.

BeeDrive weighs only 43 grams, and its appearance is very compact and easy to carry. It uses a USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) Type-C port, which is very easy to connect to various computers. In fact, BeeDrive is essentially a mobile external SSD. It is no problem to put data in after connecting to the computer, and the capacity is 1TB and 2TB to choose from.



The main screen of BeeDrive on the computer side can immediately see the basic status



All backup job status

If it is only used as an external SSD, then the real value of BeeDrive will not be brought into play. It has application software designed by Synology and integrates software and hardware, including computer and mobile devices. As long as the application is installed, it can start to operate. There is no need to turn on the computer 24 hours a day, as long as you use the computer by yourself, you can backup or synchronize data by the way, which greatly reduces backup and data management work.



The computer backup function can back up preset or self-selected folders/directories

BeeDrive has three main functions, including computer backup, data synchronization and mobile device data backup. The computer backup function is very simple. You can back up the content of the default or self-set directory/folder to BeeDrive. Since the backup data is not encrypted or converted into a special format, users can access data in BeeDrive at any time without You need to go through a special save function before you can get it again. When this backup function is enabled, the BeeDrive program will monitor and back up new data at any time.



Synchronization function facilitates accessing files between different computers

Unlike the one-way backup function, BeeDrive also has a built-in two-way synchronization function, which is suitable for users who often work on different computers. As long as BeeDrive is connected to the computer, it can synchronize specific folders to ensure that the files are kept at the latest version and seamlessly edit the same file.



BeeDrive can support multiple mobile device backup

Mobile device backup is the most useful and unique function of BeeDrive. As long as you pair the mobile device with the dedicated application program and the computer BeeDrive, you can back up the most important photos and videos of the mobile phone (videos are not included by default) to the computer . Since this function is transmitted using the network function, it is necessary to confirm that the computer and the home wireless network are on the same network segment when pairing. Generally, home users should be in this environment, and there should be no problem in pairing and backing up data.



There are three options for backing up photos/videos on mobile devices

When backing up your phone, you can choose the backup photo format, including original file, compatible format (JPEG) or both formats. The last option of course takes up more storage space. For example, the original file used by iOS devices is HEIC. If there is no supporting software, it will not be able to be opened on a general computer. At this time, it is more convenient to choose a compatible format. BeeDrive can be paired with multiple mobile devices. Considering the situation of general users, the current software defaults to pair with five devices, which is quite sufficient.



Focus mode can be selected when backing up iOS devices



The focus mode will automatically dim the screen after five seconds

Due to the limitation of the iOS operating system on the background execution of the application, the application may be interrupted when the backup time is long. It is recommended that the user enable the “focused backup” function in the phone backup option to keep the application running and will Dim the display to its dimmest after five seconds to save power, ensuring continuous and fast completion when backing up large amounts of data.



BeeDrop can quickly transfer files or photos on your phone to BeeDrive

In addition to the function of backing up mobile device photos, Synology also added a function called BeeDrop to the BeeDrive mobile application, which allows users to quickly transfer photos, files or directly open the camera to take pictures and then transfer them to BeeDrive. This function is to improve the way of transferring files between the mobile phone and the computer, so that users do not need to use cables to transfer files or a few photos on the mobile phone, which is more convenient to use. BeeDrop is especially suitable for people who often need to transfer photos to the computer for editing, such as product quality control personnel, interior decoration designers…etc.

The current functions of BeeDrive are mainly for personal use, and there is no encryption function. Synology originally designed BeeDrive with simplicity and ease of use as the starting point. In addition, many products with encryption functions in the past, users often forget the password and cannot decrypt it. Trouble, so it is not provided at this stage. Of course, other new functions such as encryption may be added to the software in the future.

Synology also explained that the goal of BeeDrive at this stage is like a bee, collecting and saving important data on various devices for individual users. As the data stored on BeeDrive gradually accumulates, the long-term goal in the future is to use computer computing power, and even introduce AI automatic classification, file planning and other functions to create a personal exclusive data center to help users manage scattered and Huge amount of important information.

Synology’s Synology BeeDrive is expected to be officially launched in early June this year. The recommended prices for 1TB and 2TB capacity are 4,499 yuan and 6,999 yuan, and there is a three-year factory warranty. In the initial stage of listing, the computer terminal will support Windows first, and there will be a macOS version soon, and mobile devices will support both iOS and Android.