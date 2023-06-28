Synology mobile backup Xiaomi BeeDrive!You can save tens of thousands of photos, and back up your personal files painlessly | T Kebang

Everyone loves to use mobile phones to record their daily life. However, with the improvement of mobile phone hardware specifications, the file size of photos and videos in mobile phones has also increased proportionally. How to effectively “backup” has become one of the homework that modern people have to learn one. But you and I both know that most people usually don’t want to take the initiative to face this big trouble of “backup” before the mobile phone pops up with a capacity warning.

Of course, today’s large-capacity hard drives are very cheap, and cloud space is also very convenient, and NAS private clouds are gradually entering the home, but even though these solutions solve the problem of file storage space, there is still an important link that is often overlooked by people. That is, in addition to “space”, for some technology novices, whether these “file backup” solutions are fast enough, simple enough, and intuitive enough.

▲ The backup and transmission of photos and videos in the mobile phone is a problem that many people do not want to face, and even because of this, they often need to replace the mobile phone with a larger capacity.

Try to simulate it in your mind. If you want to back up the photos in your phone to your computer, many ideas will pop up in your head at once, but no matter which one it is, it seems that it will inevitably require several operations. Procedures, especially for cross-device and cross-operating system users, even when Wi-Fi is so popular, it is necessary to find a transmission line to transfer files… In order not to make photo backup and file management exhausting, Synology has recently launched a new product – mobile backup BeeDrive, which focuses on user experience and solves the backup pain points that most people may encounter above.

▲ Synology BeeDrive product packaging and internal packaging materials are all made of paper materials that are easy to recycle, which is very environmentally friendly.

The smallest Synology storage device



Synology has always been known to the public for its NAS private cloud-related products. In recent years, it has made great achievements in the commercial and enterprise markets, and has further extended to the fields of Internet communication equipment and surveillance cameras. Whether it is software or hardware, you can see Synology is gradually building a huge ecosystem.

The BeeDrive launched this time is particularly focused on personal storage-related applications. It is different from Synology’s previous products in terms of function and concept. To overcome the psychological distance between it and ordinary people and the threshold of use, BeeDrive is light in shape, only 43 grams, and has launched 1TB and 2TB capacity specifications for you to choose. However, if you simply regard it as a high-speed SSD portable hard drive, you will underestimate the various file management functions that BeeDrive can play.

Synology BeeDrive Hardware Specifications

Capacity: 1TB and 2TB Connection interface: USB Type-C Transmission standard: USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) Speed: up to 1050 MB/s Size: 65x65x15mm Weight: 43g Drop resistance: 2 meters Warranty: 3 years

▲ The Synology BeeDrive box contains quick installation instructions, BeeDrive body, C to C transmission cable and USB-A adapter.

▲ Synology BeeDrive uses SSD as the storage medium, the shell is made of plastic material, small and exquisite in size. Compared with the external SSDs that can be seen everywhere in the market, Synology’s positioning of BeeDrive is to become a personalized backup center, and to make it easy for all PC users to get started directly. Just like BeeDrive, the installation process is very simple. Connect to your computer, install the app, and start using it right away.

▲ The installation process is quite simple, just like a portable hard drive, it is connected to the computer through the included Type-C transmission line.

▲ Synology BeeDrive already includes desktop application installation files, and mobile phones can download exclusive apps through Google Play or Apple App Store.

▲ The pairing of BeeDrive and mobile phone can be completed quickly by simply scanning the QR Code on the mobile phone.

In addition, in order to allow users to enjoy complete ownership of files, BeeDrive does not go to the cloud, but focuses on local transmission and exchange, and has designed an extremely friendly application program interface to help users solve common file synchronization in life As for the backup problem, if you have a little knowledge of Synology products, you can probably understand that BeeDrive can be said to really achieve the ultimate in file backup “simplification and simplicity”. Let’s try to use several daily usage scenarios to see how BeeDrive can help us back up and manage messy files.

▲ The user interface of the BeeDrive application is simple and clear. The main page can not only display the remaining space, recent activities, but also check the health status of BeeDrive.

The capacity of the mobile phone is not afraid of explosion, and the photos and videos can be stored safely

Mobile phones have become the most important tool for us to record our lives. I believe that for most people, the free quota provided by Google Drive or Apple iCloud has already bottomed out, and they have to switch to a subscription payment plan. In addition, smart phones with built-in high-end camera functions are also the favorite shooting equipment of many audio-visual creators. Whether it is shooting micro-films, or sending Reels and Douyin, these video materials shot with mobile phones, because It still needs to be cut and post-produced, and naturally it does not need to upload all of them to the cloud for backup, which will take up precious space on the phone in vain.

▲ Everyone can take a selfie with a mobile phone, but how to deal with precious memories when the mobile phone is full, we need a smarter and simpler backup solution.

In addition to providing space, the main feature of Google Drive and Apple iCloud services is that they can automatically back up photos to the cloud for you to free up space on your phone so that you can continue to take pictures and videos, and then form a cycle that makes you more and more increasingly inseparable from their services. If calculated on the basis of 2TB, Google Drive will cost 3,300 yuan per year, and Apple iCloud+ will cost 3,600 yuan. When you continue to subscribe, this amount will always add up and become a huge expense. And BeeDrive is precisely the tool that can help you break out of this infinite installment cycle.

▲ In the initial setting, you can choose to back up all the photos in the phone, or only back up the newly taken photos. The default is not to back up mobile phone videos, but it can be turned on through the settings.

▲ As long as the mobile phone and BeeDrive are under the same Wi-Fi, the photos of the mobile phone will be automatically backed up to BeeDrive. If you are an iOS user, you can free up space on your phone with one click.

Specifically, the photos and videos on your mobile phone may be automatically backed up to the cloud first, and then downloaded from the cloud back to the computer for storage or processing. This process is not only time-consuming, but also consumes a lot of network traffic. After the BeeDrive is connected to the computer and paired with the mobile phone, you can directly transfer your mobile phone photos and video materials to the BeeDrive locally for backup through the local area network Wi-Fi, without going through any transmission lines.

The BeeDrive mobile app supports both Android and iOS versions. That is to say, for iPhone users, it is more convenient to back up photos across systems to desktop laptops with Windows systems, and because the file format used by the iPhone is relatively special, BeeDrive can also convert to a compatible format for you, which is convenient for users to browse or edit on Windows-based devices.

▲ I don’t know where the phone photos are backed up to? Don’t worry, open the BeeDrive app and click the link to directly open the backup destination folder.

Back up important files on the computer, multiple versions are more at ease

Backing up files is one of the most basic functions of any storage device, but Synology provides a more convenient and automatic backup method through BeeDrive, which can minimize human errors and ensure data security.

After the ravages of phishing software and ransomware in the past few years, many computer users probably have the basic security concept of file backup, and the 321 rule is even more catchy, that is, there must be at least 3 backups of data , and use more than two media for backup, and one of the data needs to be stored in a different place.

▲ If you only use BeeDrive as an external SSD portable hard drive, it will be a bit overkill.

Regarding the point of “more than 2 media”, many office workers or creators are usually accustomed to using external hard drives if they encounter a large number of files and large capacity, or when it is inconvenient to upload to the public cloud due to privacy concerns In addition to avoiding the damage of files in the computer, it is also convenient to transfer and exchange files between teams. However, this seemingly simple action still has some unstable factors.

When we use an external hard disk, no matter whether we are moving or copying files, it is done by manual selection, not to mention the possibility of missing files, if the moving direction is wrong, it may happen that the old file will overwrite the new file or some files may no longer be used. After deleting them on the computer, but forgetting to remove the backup files together, it will be difficult to judge in the long run. Whether those files should be deleted or not should be deleted, and the result will be lost. The meaning of backup is lost, and even more troubles are added.

On the other hand, BeeDrive’s computer backup mode has several features. First, it is fully automatic. After the user specifies the computer folder to be backed up, every time the BeeDrive is connected to the computer, the backup of the folder will be completed automatically.

▲ BeeDrive’s computer backup function adopts automatic one-way backup. Just select the folder to be backed up, and then every time you connect it to the computer, it will automatically update to the latest file.

And BeeDrive’s computer backup mode also has a unique “archive file” function. After the BeeDrive is connected to the computer, if any file in the computer folder is deleted or the storage location is changed during this period, the BeeDrive backup folder will not directly delete the file, but will first include it in the “archive Files” to prevent accidental deletion of files in the future, and you can also retrieve files from archived files.

▲ Through the desktop version of the BeeDrive application, you can check the backup progress and the last backup time, and click the link to open the backup folder.

BeeDrive further provides an advanced function of multi-version backup. When “File Version” is turned on, once BeeDrive finds that the file to be backed up has been edited and updated, it will not directly overwrite the old version in the backup folder. , but a copy will be kept. According to the user’s settings, up to 5 versions can be kept, and subsequent changes will be overwritten sequentially starting from the oldest version. Have you noticed that the work of automatic backup, archiving files, and file versions is actually done by BeeDrive for you. Except for the initial backup folder setting, there is almost no need to do anything later, as long as the computer is plugged into BeeDrive. !

▲ In the advanced settings of the computer backup function, you can set how many file versions to save, up to 5 versions can be supported, but be aware that it will also occupy additional storage space.

Easy synchronization of multiple computers, hybrid seamless office

BeeDrive’s computer backup is actually a one-way file synchronization, so if you directly edit the backup file in BeeDrive, it will not reversely overwrite the file on the computer. This is actually a mechanism to protect important files. However, for many mixed-work workers, because the workplace is sometimes at home and sometimes in the company, the computers used are different, and the work files are always edited and updated. At this time, using the “File Synchronization” function of BeeDrive will more suitable.

▲ BeeDrive’s compact and lightweight size makes it easy to carry around with you. With the automatic file synchronization function, even without going through the network, it can also achieve “remote synchronization” in another sense.

“File Synchronization” is basically similar to “Computer Backup” in terms of function, but the file synchronization modes provided are more diversified. In addition to two-way synchronization, you can also choose to sync from “BeeDrive to Computer” or “Computer to BeeDrive”, etc. One-way mode can be set according to individual situational needs. Here we will talk about the benefits of two-way file synchronization.

▲ BeeDrive’s file synchronization is not limited to a single computer, as long as the BeeDrive application is installed, BeeDrive can easily synchronize files between multiple computers.

Just imagine, you may be a photographer or video worker who needs to process a large amount of material every day. These files may have a large capacity. If you want to synchronize through the cloud, such as OneDrive or Dropbox, you will actually spend a lot of time waiting for uploading and downloading. And it needs to be repeated every time it is updated, which is quite inefficient. The network bandwidth of most companies is basically a tragedy, but BeeDrive uses high-speed SSD as the storage medium, with the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard, so the file transfer speed is extremely fast and more efficient.

Through BeeDrive, you only need to install the BeeDrive application on every computer you will use, including home desktops, company computers, and portable laptops, and then use the BeeDrive “File Synchronization” function to achieve multiple File synchronization between computers, plugging in the BeeDrive can automatically maintain the consistency of the files in these computers, so that the work can be seamlessly integrated, so that there is no need to carry the same computer around. What is even more surprising is that even with two-way synchronization, BeeDrive still supports the backup function of multiple file versions, which can avoid the situation of synchronizing to wrong files, and is relatively more secure for data security.

▲ BeeDrive’s “File Synchronization” is slightly different from “File Backup”. Different folders can individually set synchronization rules to provide greater flexibility.

▲ Even under the two-way synchronization rules, BeeDrive can still support multiple file versions.

BeeDrop Exclusive features to simplify the file transfer process



BeeDrive’s intuitive backup function may be attributed to Synology’s software R&D strength, but the exclusive function called “BeeDrop” undoubtedly shows Synology’s creative thinking based on user experience.

You must have encountered the situation where you need to transfer several files in your phone to your computer temporarily. There seem to be many ways, but you don’t know how to do it the fastest, unless you are an Apple user, you can directly open AirDrop to transfer files, but the convenience of AirDrop is limited to Apple’s own ecosystem, and it is not easy to drop files to a Windows computer. Through the BeeDrop function of BeeDrive, the matter of cross-platform file transfer on mobile phones can really become very simple.

▲ BeeDrop is one of the highlights of BeeDrive. Even an iPhone can easily transfer photos and files across platforms to a Windows computer.

The only thing the user has to do is to open the BeeDrive App on the mobile phone, click the BeeDrop button and select the photos or files to be dropped on the computer. BeeDrive’s computer will automatically jump out of the “BeeDrop” folder, which is convenient for users to access the files just dropped. The whole process is also through the Wi-Fi in the local area network, without going to the cloud, and without waiting for upload and download, so it is instant. can finish.

▲ BeeDrop can directly specify the photos or files in the mobile phone, transfer them to BeeDrive immediately, and automatically pop up the folder window on the computer, which greatly simplifies the process of transferring files from the mobile phone to the computer in the past.

BeeDrop is applicable to quite a variety of scenarios. Suppose you want to do online photography today, take product photos with your mobile phone, and use BeeDrop to immediately upload them to your computer for editing, speeding up the product listing process; if you are a student, you need to attach your mobile phone to make a presentation file Screenshots, as long as BeeDrop to the computer, you can copy and paste them immediately; if you are a worker, you need to transfer to the computer to print immediately after receiving customer information through LINE… These are often encountered in life, it seems not difficult But some troublesome little things, let BeeDrop solve them all at once.

▲ For students or workers, when making briefing materials, they can also transfer mobile phone screenshots or material files to the computer through BeeDrop’s high-speed file transfer to speed up work efficiency.

Conclusion: Not just a storage device, but your personal backup center

As the leading brand of NAS, it was hard to imagine at the beginning that Synology would launch a storage product like BeeDrive. In this era of “cloud access” for files and data, Synology has actually been playing one of the important promoters. But conversely, as the functions of NAS become more and more complicated, and the tasks that can be handled are also increasing, is it that the entry barrier and usage cost for ordinary people are invisibly raised? And does everyone really need a NAS device that runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week? To answer these questions, Synology has given a beautiful response through BeeDrive.

It is worth mentioning that although the appearance of BeeDrive can be easily mistaken for an external SSD, it still inherits the core concept of Synology products:Data backup and data security, with excellent application software functions, BeeDrive has the intuitive convenience that general portable hard drives cannot achieve. Most of the time, it can automatically complete the backup or synchronization tasks set by the user, and there is no need to worry Important files will be deleted by mistake, because you can easily retrieve those old files through BeeDrive at any time. The fact that files do not go to the cloud has also become one of its advantages, because it means that users can complete file transfers more quickly without being limited by network speed, and it also ensures that files will not be outflowed.

What kind of users are suitable for BeeDrive? In fact, because BeeDrive takes into account multiple purposes such as mobile phone photo backup, computer file backup and synchronization, it can cover a wide range of usage scenarios, not only advanced users who pay special attention to personal file management, or work The location is not fixed, workers who have a high demand for file synchronization, and even those who are not familiar with 3C, can get started immediately and enjoy the automatic backup function of BeeDrive, not to forget the convenient BeeDrop mobile file transfer , can solve the pain point of mobile phone cross-platform file transfer, all of which rely on the high integration of software and hardware, and also make BeeDrive a unique existence in the storage market.

