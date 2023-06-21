Synology solutions for backup and video surveillance

Synology held an event in Rome on June 15 to introduce its data storage and video surveillance solutions to customers and resellers. Participated Victor WangManaging Director Synology France SARL, Lorenzo DeRitaKey Account Manager Synology Italia, Francesco ZorziTechnical Manager Synology Italia.

Victor Wang presented the company with a summary of the stages of its growth. The story of Synology is started in 2000 in Taiwanwhile it is 2015 its first router equipped with SRM (Synology Router Manager) operating system.

In the following years, various enterprise-level products for backup and data management were presented to the market. It’s from this year Synology’s entry into the video surveillance industrywith a complete solution including cameras, NAS and recorded video management services.

To date, Synology has 12 million NAS/SAN drives sold, 70 Exabytes of data stored, 1.3 million devices, and 13.7 million SaaS accounts with Active Backup service. Synology’s growth in Italy is 30% year on year, with a 100% increase in sales of storage hardware products. 40% of FTSE-MIB companies and 60% of CAC-40 companies use Synology solutions.

Data protection

Lorenzo DeRita explained the data backup solutions, which Synology offers to businesses.

The rule for secure storage of digital information that should be followed is summarized with 3-2-1i.e. the data must be archived in three copies, on two different media and one copy must be off-site. To comply with this rule, Synology offers the suite Active Backup for Businessa complete solution without license feeswhich allows you to store information (data, applications, entire virtual machines, clients, servers) both on premise and in the cloud.

The Active Backup suite meets the needs of broad compatibility with corporate computer systems, scalability, high performance, low cost. It’s compatible with Microsoft 365 and Google Workplace. Synology system works with VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Windows, Linux, MacOS, Netapp Ontap, Nutanix Files, Exchange server, Active Directory, Oracle, MySQL.

Active Backup allows incremental or full backup, supports task scheduling, has a centralized interface, compresses data and provides complete reports on performed tasks and system status. Data recovery – even just a part of it – can be managed through a dedicated portal, can be self-service and is compatible with Synology Virtual Machine Managera service designed specifically to manage the virtual machines saved in the archive.

Why choose an on-premise backup solution instead of one in the cloud?

Local backup ensures data sovereignty, has no recurring costs, offers better performance and easier recovery. Synology offers two applications, Hyper Backup e Snapshot Replication, for the management of on-premise backups. The first is for storing secondary, not frequently used data. The copy of the information resides in another NAS, in an external drive, in a cloud service. High archiving efficiency is important for this data, which translates into compression and deduplication (eliminating duplicate files and replacing them with metadata that leads back to the original).

The second application, Snapshot Replication, is for critical, frequently used and accessed data. This data must be replicated for security and must be available in a short time. Snapshot Replication is for disaster recovery, creates local snapshots and remote replicas (up to every 5 minutes for both), works within Windows Explorer.

For proactive monitoring of NAS in complex or multi-site environments (up to 800 NAS), Synology offers Active Insightwhich allows you to check storage levels, disk failures, provide feedback with notifications, monitor Hyper Backup activity.

If you prefer cloud backup instead

Cloud backup offers high protection against claims, requires less infrastructure to manage, allows storage flexibility and gradual investments, since you spend only on current needs, thanks to the possibility of growing in the future.

In more detail, cloud backup is divided into two configurations: backup SaaS e backup ibrido. The first is cloud-only, requires no on-premises servers, is more flexible, is easier to maintain and deploy. The second involves an on-premise backup, with part of the data copies residing in the cloud. This configuration requires a dedicated server and maintenance.

For hybrid backup, Synology offers the products C2 Storage e C2 Object Storage. With the former, you get an easy-to-use dedicated backup service for your NAS, complete with a web portal for recovery. The restore client is on Windows or Linux. With the second product you have a storage service for objects, developer friendly, more complex and with more features. Both offer incremental backups via Hyper Backup, client-side deduplication and encryption, CloudSync compatible S3 API keys.

Synology offers it C2 hybrid backup at 69.99 euros per Terabyte per year (6.99 euros/Terabyte/month)or the backup SaaS con C2 Backup for Businesswith data stored in a European data center, compliant with GDPR regulations, ISO 27001 certified. The cost is 119.99 euros/Terabyte/year (11.99 euros/Terabyte/month)for a minimum of 5 Terabytes, up to 250 users and with unlimited devices (the prices quoted are without VAT).

Video surveillance according to Synology

Francesco Zorzi described Synology’s proposition for video surveillance, Surveillance Station.

This solution consists of a NAS with software, IP cameras and sensors, storage for recording and tracking flows, multi-platform client. The system components communicate with each other via HTTPS (also SFTP between cameras and NAS). To guarantee the security of the operations, the connection with the clients is two-factor (biometric identification, OTP one-time password). Furthermore, the system allows you to establish different authorization levels for each account, both in terms of functions and access times.

The video surveillance system handles 32 to 10,000 video streamssupports up to 1,000 interconnected NAS, is suitable for all types of users: individuals, SMEs, large companies. It is configurable for multiple sites and has centralized management. Synology offers NAS of different sizes and capacities, from the smallest DS118 for up to 32 camerasup to the units DS3266xs+ and SA3610, for configurations of up to 150 cameras. Surveillance Station is compatible with third-party cameras (over 8,200 models from 140 different brands), all certified by Synology. The system supports i ONVIF profiles.

Synology cameras and AI

Synology has two proprietary cameras for video surveillance in its catalogue: BC500 e TC500. These units guarantee perfect compatibility with the company’s system, they are easy to install because they can be configured remotely via the monitoring station. This also regards the network configuration and the video quality setting, settings that with other brands must be made camera by camera, acting directly on the device. Synology’s products are safe because they comply with standard NOAA e TAAthey also offer integration with Active Directory for user account recovery and permission assignment.

The complete system for video surveillance: Synology DVA1622, BC500 camera and HAT series certified drives.

Both cameras have a sensor from 5 Mpixel (2.880 x 1.620 points)register a 30 fpshave a viewing angle of 110°are certified IP67 against rain and are equipped with infrared LEDs with a range of 30 meters. No license is required for their use.

With DVA-series NAS, DVA1622 (read our review) and DVA3221Synology offre advanced video analysis functions, based on artificial intelligence. These consist of:

Facial recognition (97% accuracy) with identification of people framed and display of related data (name, associated permissions) Counting of people entering or leaving a certain border Intrusion detection Identification of people and vehicles with license plate recognition

Note that the data they always remain within the customer’s network and that there are no additional costs for these functions.

Advanced video surveillance

With Surveillance Station, the recorded data is encrypted AES-256images can be partially masked (faces, restricted areas) and marked with watermark customizable to make the origin of the videos easily recognizable. Videos are archived via services C2with hybrid cloud solutions and end-to-end AES-256 encryption.

The signals coming from the sensors are displayed inside maps (Google Maps or Open Street Maps) with automatic zoom and management of the different levels of the buildings, for immediate recognition of their position.

Without any additional cost you can enter into the system server di failover N+Mto manage interruptions and failures of individual units, so as to ensure continuous operation of the surveillance network and have uninterrupted recordings.

Synology offers several packages of licenze Surveillance Station. The packages from 1, 4, 8 licenses they are scalable and each NAS includes two licenses (8 for DVA models). One license corresponds to one video stream from one camera. Synology BC500 and TC500 cameras do not require a license to work. Note that a license may apply only to one Synology product at a time is that purchased licenses can be migrated from one Synology NAS to another.

