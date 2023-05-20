Synology strengthens personal data backup needs and launches BeeDrive backup device that is easier to use- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interesting Stories, Trends

To target personal data management needs, Synology today (5/19) announced the launch of a personal data backup product called BeeDrive, which advertises plug-and-play, easy-to-use features, and provides a Pro-level backup experience.

BeeDrive can be used to back up data stored on mobile devices or PC devices. It also provides a synchronization function so that personal data can be easily backed up to the cloud.

The design itself is in the form of SSD. The user only needs to connect to the PC when using it for the first time, and then install the application to use it. The device pairing can be completed within 1-3 steps, and at the same time, the personal data will be automatically backed up and synchronized, so that there is no network connection. Users who are familiar with configuration or do not need to use NAS to backup personal data can also use it easily.

Chen Jiamin, director of Synology’s digital life business group, said that as more and more people take photos of their daily life through mobile phones, and they often transfer and exchange photos through mobile phones in daily life, the data stored in mobile phones is increasing almost every day, so it is also Many people have a clear need for data backup, and the BeeDrive launched this time advertises that it can transfer data at a faster speed and complete data backup in a shorter time.

In addition, professional staff can quickly store and synchronize file content through BeeDrive, and can quickly use stored data for work or filing through BeeDrive. BeeDrive also has a built-in two-way synchronization function, which is suitable for users who frequently change computer devices to work and deal with life matters. When BeeDrive is connected to the computer, it can synchronize specific folders and keep the backup files at the latest version.

Chen Jiamin also explained that at present, he hopes to help users back up files scattered on various devices. In the future, he plans to use device computing power and introduce artificial intelligence technology, so that backup data can be automatically classified and archived, so that users can organize them easily. Store data on different devices.

BeeDrive is expected to be launched in early June this year. It will provide two storage capacities of 1TB and 2TB and provide a 3-year factory warranty. , and support for the macOS operating system will also be added in the future.