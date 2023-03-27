



Synology launches the 4-bay DiskStation DS423+, the latest model in the series of full-featured storage solutions for home offices and small businesses. Equipped with the multifunctional Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, DS423+ provides a comprehensive solution for managing and protecting business data, easy document collaboration, remote access to files, and can also be used as the core of a surveillance system.

With a maximum storage capacity of 72TB, DS423+ is ideal for professional work teams and small businesses as their first step into a centralized storage system, or as an edge node in a decentralized deployment. The DSM installed on the DS423+ uses the advanced Btrfs file system to protect data from damage, and with snapshot technology, users can quickly restore any data that has disappeared accidentally or has been tampered with intentionally.

DS423+ is equipped with two M.2 NVMe slots, which can be used to create SSD cache storage space and storage pool, without occupying a standard hard drive slot at all. SSD cache volumes can significantly improve I/O performance over slower, HDD volumes, while SSD storage pools are ideal for workloads with low latency and high random write performance.



