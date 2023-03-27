Home Technology Synology’s new DiskStation DS423+ is a compact storage solution with multiple functions
Technology

Synology’s new DiskStation DS423+ is a compact storage solution with multiple functions

by admin
Synology’s new DiskStation DS423+ is a compact storage solution with multiple functions

10:46 Wang Cilin / Report from Taipei

Synology launches the 4-bay DiskStation DS423+, the latest model in the series of full-featured storage solutions for home offices and small businesses. Equipped with the multifunctional Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, DS423+ provides a comprehensive solution for managing and protecting business data, easy document collaboration, remote access to files, and can also be used as the core of a surveillance system.

With a maximum storage capacity of 72TB, DS423+ is ideal for professional work teams and small businesses as their first step into a centralized storage system, or as an edge node in a decentralized deployment. The DSM installed on the DS423+ uses the advanced Btrfs file system to protect data from damage, and with snapshot technology, users can quickly restore any data that has disappeared accidentally or has been tampered with intentionally.

DS423+ is equipped with two M.2 NVMe slots, which can be used to create SSD cache storage space and storage pool, without occupying a standard hard drive slot at all. SSD cache volumes can significantly improve I/O performance over slower, HDD volumes, while SSD storage pools are ideal for workloads with low latency and high random write performance.

See also  Apple's Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut

You may also like

If the chatbot takes the chair

Weekly: Too much and too little water, GPT-4,...

Synology’s new DiskStation DS423+ is a compact storage...

Unsexy but musically excellent: how is Sony’s new...

film review by Charles Crich…

Steam overwhelmingly praised “The Evil Castle 4” Thomas...

The Motorola-Lenovo smartphone for productivity

Launched the first 3D printed rocket

Research: Satellites are increasingly influencing astronomical observations |...

First 3D printed rocket failed to reach planned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy