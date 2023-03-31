Listen to the audio version of the article

The decree on synthetic meat approved in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday 28 March punishes with fines ranging from 10 to 60 thousand euros, or up to 10% of the total annual turnover, the Italian companies that produce food, drink and feed made in the laboratory starting from animal cells. In this way, Italian companies will remain excluded from a sector that is still in its infancy but is growing rapidly, that of synthetic foods as an alternative to animal products.

What is it about? The first hamburger 2.0 was produced ten years ago, in 2013, in the laboratory of Mark Post, cardiologist and professor of vascular physiology at the University of Maastricht, with a considerable financial effort: 250,000 euros for 150 grams of ground beef. It is a symbolic price, of course, which includes the costs of all the research behind the synthetic hamburger, born from a culture of bovine stem cells, starting from a fragment extracted with a painless biopsy from the muscles of a cow’s neck.

Post then estimated that in a few years synthetic substitutes would become competitive with meatballs sold at the supermarket, thanks to economies of scale. After a decade, in fact, the same hamburger can be on the market for 4 dollars and Barclays analysts estimate that the turnover of synthetic meat is destined to reach 450 billion dollars in 2040, or 20% of the global market some meat.

Post was so confident in the future also because funding for his research came from Sergey Brin. The founder of Google discovered the Dutch professor looking around the world for those who were already working on the culture of beef in vitro, with the idea of ​​finding an alternative to the carnivorous diet of Americans, without giving up the flavor of the original.

But Brin isn’t the only Californian entrepreneur to point in this direction: synthetic meat is one of the new hotspots of Silicon Valley, together with alternative energies and the electric car, with a view to environmental protection and sustainable use of resources . Among the investors who bet on it are tech tycoons such as Bill Gates and Richard Branson, but also celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio.