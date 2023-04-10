Samsung Electronics brings exciting news to players around the world-the new customized map Odyssey Universe created in “Fortnite” has officially launched! “Fortress Heroes” is a popular TPS (Third Person Shooter) game with millions of players around the world.

Odyssey Universe is based on the Samsung Odyssey Odyssey e-sports screen series. This series of screens takes players on a fantasy journey with a unique identification image and a futuristic design. Players can explore the Odyssey Universe to their heart’s content, travel through the vast starry sky, pass through layers of checkpoints, and complete various tasks on the map.

Super popular live broadcast hostSypherPKandNickEH30fit out of the boxOdyssey Universe

To celebrate the joint debut of “Odyssey Universe”, Samsung invites world-renowned live broadcast hostsSypherPKandNickEH30Explore the Odyssey Universe together and interact with fans around the world.

“It’s an amazing map with eye-opening details. Each mini-game is fun and exciting. Me andNickEH30I have worked with him many times before, and it is really fun to team up with him! “－SypherPK

“andSypherPKchallenge togetherOdyssey UniverseThe mission map is very interesting!I personally have a SamsungOdysseyOdyssey e-sports screen, watching the deity in front of me perfectly appear in the game world, this feeling is amazing!I andSypherPKJust finished a game, and now I can’t wait to re-explore the map, play again, and beat my own score record! “－NickEH30

exploreOdyssey Universediscover innovative designs leading the industry

As soon as the player enters “Odyssey Universe”, what greets his eyes is the majestic core scene hall, which leads to five different different dimensions, and each different dimension has a level. The five different dimensions are arranged in grades, namely Ark, G9, G8, G7 and G6. Their design and naming are inspired by the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor series.

Let’s unlock the Level Ark level first. Players must answer questions about Odyssey at Level Ark in order to complete the task of breaking out of the maze. In order to unlock the different maze passages, the player must use the amount of Odyssey knowledge in his head to solve the puzzle.

The design of the Level G9 level is inspired by the Odyssey Neo G9, which is a domineering gaming monitor that is as wide as two side-by-side monitors. In the Level G9 level, the player must make the golf ball fall into the hole. This challenge seems simple, but it is actually quite difficult. Fortunately, Neo G9 and other ultra-wide 49-inch e-sports screens will help players reach the battle easily without breaking a sweat.

The Level G8 level is a track full of twists and turns, symbolizing the curvature of the screens of Odyssey Neo G8 (1000R) and Odyssey OLED G8 (1800R). When players drive along the track, they will open up an endless 360-degree new vision of the universe and enjoy a 100% immersive visual feast. There are two challenges in the Level G8 level: Players need to count the number of monitors that appear along the way while racing against time.

In order to highlight the importance of refresh rate for gaming monitors, Level G7 uses shooting ranges as the challenge level. Players must accurately hit all targets within a limited time, and the high-end Odyssey gaming monitor equipped with a 240Hz refresh rate will become the secret weapon for players to overcome the level.

In the Level G6 level, players need to collect tokens in the giant shopping mall within the time limit. In the process of finding the target, the player will encounter every Odyssey e-sports screen appearing in the store.

For countless players whose blood boils at the thought of the “Fortress Heroes” game, Samsung carefully created this “treasure hunt game” to immerse players in a different world of the game. Anyone who pays attention to the social channels of SypherPK and NickEH30 can get the strategy of breaking through the level, explore the mission map of Odyssey Universe, and successfully solve each level.