System overloaded?These Windows programs and applications are harmless to delete – Computer King Ada

While most Windows programs and apps provide enhanced productivity or entertainment, some are undesirable, and these unnecessary programs can also take up valuable system resources, slow down system performance, and generate unnecessary icons Make the desktop cluttered (if you love desktop shortcuts). Such applications and programs are often referred to as “bloatware” (Bloatware), and it is worth knowing for users to identify and clean up bloatware.

System overloaded?These Windows programs and apps are harmless to delete

Of course, just because an app is rarely used doesn’t automatically make it bloatware. For example, all Windows operating systems ship with iTunes, which was once one of the most popular apps in the world of audio apps, but the growing influence of online music platforms like Spotify has turned iTunes from an indispensable app to one that is barely used. Applications. Bloatware can range from completely redundant programs to programs that are no longer supported and abandoned by their developers, either way you can safely uninstall these bloatware and use more modern, useful options instead. Below we classify some meaningless applications and programs in Windows, and suggest that you uninstall them to free up more resources.

Microsoft Silverlight

First unveiled in 2007, Microsoft Silverlight is a web application framework developed by Microsoft that enables developers to create interactive and rich multimedia content for web browsers. At the time, Microsoft pitched it as a counter to Adobe Flash (now meaninglessly obsolete) as a platform-independent solution for delivering multimedia and interactive content on the web. Silverlight allows developers to create visually appealing and interactive user interfaces, including animation, vectors, and media playback, while providing a framework for building cross-platform applications.

However, the program’s heyday is over (Adobe Flash never seemed to win, in fact), and users can delete it. Modern browsers are not compatible with Silverlight. In fact, the only browser that is compatible with Silverlight is the long-dead Internet Explorer, and Silverlight is now used as a client-side programming language by less than 0.1% of websites, so use Or you can safely uninstall from Windows machines.

Java

Like Microsoft Silverlight, Java is a high-level general-purpose programming language. Sun Microsystems designed Java to be platform independent, which means that Java code can run on Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems as long as users have the latest version of Java installed on their devices. Java is known for its “write once, run anywhere” principle, which allows developers to write code once and deploy it to multiple platforms without recompiling. In its heyday, Java was used to develop a variety of applications, including desktop software, web applications, and mobile applications.

Today, Java is out of favor and in fact can even be seen as an unnecessary security risk as many cybercriminals use Java as an attack vector, not to mention that Java does not automatically install updates like most applications . Unlike Silverlight, however, the Java brand isn’t completely useless because developers still use the Java Development Kit (JDK) to create new programs. What you can safely remove is the Java Runtime Environment (JRE), since less than 0.1% of all websites still use Java.

Feedback Center and Obtaining Assistance

Names like Feedback Hub and Get Help may sound useful, but unless you’re new to Windows, you don’t need to keep these apps. Even after deletion, if you encounter a problem, you can still find a lot of information on the Internet, which may be more valuable than those in these apps. The feedback center is mainly used to report possible problems or desired functions like Microsoft, but getting help is another built-in support tool introduced by Windows 10 to help users find solutions to common Windows problems. Like the Feedback Hub, Get Help provides options for contacting Microsoft Support.

While these programs don’t take up a lot of space, most of them can be annoying for novice users, with constant pop-ups and notifications disrupting your game or workflow. While disabling notifications is also an option, these apps can also be safely removed without hindering the Windows experience.

Quicktime

Quicktime is one of the oldest multimedia players, originally developed by Apple in 1991. Quicktime has also long been available for Windows, and while the program is fully featured, there are better media player options for both Windows and macOS. While the program still receives updates on macOS, there has been no movement on the Windows version in nearly seven years. However, Quicktime’s Windows woes didn’t stop there, and shortly after Apple stopped supporting Quicktime for Windows, the program was found to have a serious vulnerability.

Since iTunes doesn’t depend on it to function, you can also safely and easily remove it from your Windows device. While Windows usually comes with several pre-installed multimedia players to choose from, probably the best replacement for Quicktime player is VLC. VLC can play almost any type of file, supports casting and streaming to other devices, and has many other features such as subtitles and conversion tools.

Adobe Flash 和 Shockwave Player

Adobe Flash and Shockwave Player are companion applications that function similarly to programs like Java and Microsoft Silverlight. Both are widely used to broadcast interactive content, animations and mini-games on the web. Flash Player is primarily used as a browser plug-in that allows users to view and interact with multimedia content, including animations, videos, and games. Meanwhile, Shockwave Player is primarily intended for offline gaming, that is, more interactive, immersive gaming than earlier versions of Flash could handle.

Both Flash Player and Shockwave Player were instrumental in the early development of the web, enabling developers to create engaging visual experiences for users. However, technological advances have eliminated the need for these two programs, and Flash is no longer supported by modern browsers or Adobe, so this program may be vulnerable to security risks, and early removal can help reduce the risk.

WinRAR

File compression and decompression tools have been a necessary component of Windows software, and for a while, WinRAR was the king over other similar software. WinRAR has been widely used for many years because of its ease of use, efficiency of compression, and support for various archive formats. It’s also basically free, and although it’s initially a trial version, the program will never stop working or force users to pay for something they didn’t pay for. However, the rise of similar programs caused WinRAR to lose its dominance and become less useful on modern devices.

Users can take advantage of Windows’ built-in tools to decompress the party, and can also find a series of WinRAR alternatives that are more friendly and optimized for modern hardware, and do not often have to pay for the software. WinZip Pro is undoubtedly a more advanced program, but it may be considered an unnecessary expense for most people. 7-Zip is still the best option, as it offers 10% more compression than the free versions of WinRAR and WinZip, and doesn’t urge users to buy.

Candy Crush Saga and other preloaded games

“Candy Crush Saga” has gradually extended to other platforms since its launch on mobile phones in 2012, Windows is among them, and it is also listed as a system preloaded item. However, although this series of games is loved by many people, you probably don’t want to play it on your computer, so even if it is already installed on your computer, you may not open it until the computer is obsolete. However, Candy Crush Saga isn’t the only game preloaded. Any games you won’t play or open can be deleted.

Bloatware

While all of the aforementioned programs can be considered bloatware by many, there are many other PC manufacturer-specific programs that can also be safely removed because they take up too much storage space. Depending on the manufacturer, these programs may look different in name or design, and the content remains largely the same. For example, Toshiba is notorious for installing “utility programs” on its laptops that most users will never use. Examples of these programs include Toshiba App Place, Toshiba Laptop Checkup, and WildTangent Games, among many others.

Other brands like Lenovo, Dell, Asus, and HP also load their products with unnecessary commercial software that may be useful, but is equally useless to the vast majority of Windows users and will only confuse novice users. Puzzled. Removing these programs will take a little time, but the end result is that you get a lot of extra space.