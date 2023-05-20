Home » “System Shock Remake” and “System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition” released the latest game film “System Shock remake”
"System Shock Remake" and "System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition" released the latest game film "System Shock remake"

“System Shock Remake” and “System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition” released the latest game film “System Shock remake”

Game publisher Prime Matter and development team Nightdive Studios released the latest trailers for the first-person action-adventure games “System Shock Remake (System Shock)” and “Network Shock 2 Enhanced Edition” today (20).

“System Shock Remastered Edition” is scheduled to be released on the PC (Steam/GOG/Epic Games Store) platform at 23:00 on May 30, Taiwan time. This is a full-scale remake of the original work of the same name in 1994. The story tells the story of a crazy AI “SHODAN” took control of the space station “Citadel” and turned the crew on the space station into an army composed of cyborgs and mutants; and SHODAN plans to launch the same offensive on the earth next. In the game, players will use weapons that combine stealth, deceit and futuristic styles to advance into the depths of the space station. On the way, they will encounter tests such as traps and puzzles, and stop SHODAN’s actions before the situation deteriorates to avoid the extinction of mankind.

The reworked game screen of “System Shock Remastered Edition” adopts modern UI and control methods, new music and sound effects, but emphasizes the retention of the atmosphere of the original version, and the R&D team also maintains the same relationship with the developers of that year’s version during the development process. connect.

“System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition” is Nightdive Studios using the KEX engine to replace the original game engine, repairing the game screen, and cooperating with the game community to integrate popular MODs into the main game.

