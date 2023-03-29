A few days ago, system supplier Puget Systems announced its 2022 sales report, including processors, hard drives and other products.

In terms of consumer processors, in 2021, with the strong performance of the Zen 3 architecture Ryzen 5000 series, AMD will close the gate with a share of up to 70%. However, the situation in 2022 has turned 180 degrees, and the product strength of Intel’s 12th generation Core processor has been recognized. Although AMD launched the Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 series in September, Intel soon came up with the 13th generation Core processor. The processor fought back, and in the end, Intel ended up with more than 70% of the total.

As for workstation processors, surprisingly, the sales volume of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO is 20 times that of Intel Xeon.

In terms of hard drives, NVMe SSDs accounted for 80%, while SATA SSDs and mechanical hard drives each accounted for about 10%. Puget Systems pointed out that unless the prices of products with a capacity above 4TB drop significantly, SATA SSDs and HDDs will still exist in the market for a long time.

source of information