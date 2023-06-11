systemd: vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for systemd. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 9th, 2023 to a security gap for systemd that became known on November 10th, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Open Source systemd, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Gentoo Linux and IBM TXSeries are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin 7002477 (Status: 09.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for systemd – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,0

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

systemd bug: vulnerability allows denial of service

Systemd is a system and service manager for Linux compatible with SysV and LSB init scripts.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in systemd to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-3821 traded.

Systems affected by the systemd vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open source systemd (cpe:/a:freedesktop:systemd)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

IBM TXSeries 10.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:txseries)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin 7002477 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: http://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/7002477

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202305-15 vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202305-15

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1776-1 vom 2023-04-05 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014389.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5928-1 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5928-1

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-0336 vom 2023-01-26 (26.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-0336.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0336 vom 2023-01-23 (24.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0336

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-0100 vom 2023-01-14 (16.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-0100.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0100 vom 2023-01-12 (12.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0100

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-1899 vom 2022-12-07 (07.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2022-1899.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4056-1 vom 2022-11-17 (18.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-November/012968.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:3999-1 vom 2022-11-15 (16.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-November/012929.html

PoC from 2022-11-09 (10.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://github.com/systemd/systemd/issues/23928

NIST Database vom 2022-11-09 (10.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-3821

Version history of this security alert

This is the 13th version of this IT Security Advisory for systemd. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

11/10/2022 – Initial version

11/16/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

11/18/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

2022-11-30 – Reference(s) added: SUSE-SU-2022:4279-1

12/07/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

01/12/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/16/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

01/24/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/26/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

03/07/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/06/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/04/2023 – Added new updates of Gentoo

06/09/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

