Tabasso, the conductor who played Beethoven’s Tenth thanks to AI: “It touches the heart”

Master Beethoven had left it unfinished, but artificial intelligence took care of completing it. And on the first day of the Italian Tech Week 2023, Beethoven’s tenth symphony was performed by the Arsenale della Pace Youth Orchestra, conducted by maestro Mauro Tabasso.

Maestro Tabasso, how did it feel to propose Beethoven

“I am a great Beethoven enthusiast and we were very happy, together with the kids, when they proposed it to us. We all got excited reading and playing this part. They contacted us towards the end of June and before accepting we wanted to understand if it was feasible, based on our possibilities. Reasoning with my collaborators, it seemed to us that it was worth it: we had to raise the bar, but it was within our control.”

It’s not original, but it’s not a fake either. How would you define a work like the one you performed?

“When I read the score I was moved, even though it would be a historical falsehood to say that it is the work of Beethoven. He only left notes that many musicians tried to put in order, but it wasn’t even two movements. They were notes, that’s it. With artificial intelligence they completed the two missing movements. It’s not the original, but Beethovenian parameters were used: let’s say it’s an experiment. We said this from the first calls with those responsible for the initiative.”

How did the kids feel, playing a “Beethoven” work that didn’t exist before?

“They were very emotional, but they put in a lot of effort and gave their all. They made the commitment with enormous enthusiasm, which carried everyone along, even in moments of doubt. They supported each other and they supported me too. And they appreciated the challenge of a higher bar, which led them to make a leap in quality. There are orchestral passages of the highest level and they were really good.”

How did you prepare them for the event?

“With the usual methodologies, we changed something, but we fully respected the score. We are an inclusive orchestra and we had to find a way to involve everyone, even playing instruments that weren’t there in Beethoven’s time. Let’s say it was like an experiment within an experiment. The result surprised us too.”

How could artificial intelligence influence the future of music, classical and otherwise?

“I am very open to artificial intelligence, the real issue will be the use we make of it. Also because we will always be the users, it won’t be a computer that listens to the new music. AI is one of man’s most ingenious inventions, which has people with incredible skills and creativity behind it. Talents that Beethoven also had in his own way. If it will be music that touches the listener’s heart, why not?”.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

