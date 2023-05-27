Tablets from Mesopotamia reveal: Couples kissed 4,500 years ago

Even the inhabitants of Mesopotamia, the area between the Euphrates and Tigris where Iraq and Syria are today, were familiar with romantic and sexual kissing. This makes the kiss much older than previously assumed – namely by almost 1000 years.

This was discovered by antiquarian Troels Pank Arbøll from the University of Copenhagen and biologist Sophie Lund Rasmussen from the University of Oxford. Among other things, both examined cuneiform tablets from Mesopotamia, on which kissing was mentioned as early as 2500 BC. So far, records from India dating back to around 1500 BC have been considered the oldest evidence of the romantic kiss. Arbøll and Rasmussen published their results in the journal Science.

Herpes spread probably not favored by kissing

The new findings challenge previous theories about the origin and spread of diseases such as cold sores. In a study published in 2022, a research team hypothesized that modern herpesviruses may have spread in Europe with the advent of migratory kissing. The scientists derived this from genetic analyzes of teeth from the Bronze Age between 253 and 1700 BC.

However, Arbøll’s and Rasmussen’s investigations now suggest that this hypothesis cannot be correct. Romantic kissing is therefore much older and probably originated in several regions of the world instead of just one. Accordingly, it has probably played a much longer role in the transmission of pathogens such as the herpes simplex virus type 1 or the Epstein-Barr virus, some of which spread via saliva exchange and for which it has been proven that it already existed in ancient societies.

awareness of contagion

Arbøll and Rasmussen’s research also shows that while the people of Mesopotamia were not yet familiar with viruses and bacteria, they apparently already knew the concept of contagion, although they did not associate it with kissing. For example, a letter from about 1775 BC speaks of a woman who contracted a disease that caused open sores. Everyone should avoid drinking from her mug, sleeping in her bed, or sitting in her chair.

Other writings present the romantic kiss as a normal, if not always welcome, part of everyday life in ancient Mesopotamia. While it may not have been practiced in all societies of the time, it was widely known, Arbøll and Rasmussen conclude.

But when exactly did kissing originate? The two scientists cannot yet give an answer to this. However, romantic-sexual kisses on the mouth have been observed among humans’ closest relatives, the bonobos. It is possible that kissing is a much older, universal behavior of the human species.



