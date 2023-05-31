Tablets with a pen: These 5 models make writing easier for you

PR/Business Insider

Designing, sketching and writing: A tablet with a pen is best suited for creative work or everyday office life. An active tablet pen has a Bluetooth connection, reacts to pressure and enables particularly detailed work. A passive stylus, on the other hand, makes it easier to use and is significantly cheaper. Our favorite, which comes with a tablet pen, is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Here you can buy the tablet at Saturn*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

A tablet pen is useful for several reasons: First, a stylus gives you a natural writing experience – similar to writing with a pen on paper. This is a huge plus for many, especially when taking notes and marking up or editing documents. A tablet pen shows its strengths at work, at university or with creative tasks. On the other hand, the pen facilitates normal operation, for example with the help of shortcuts or special functions. Samsung’s S-Pen, for example, doubles as a remote shutter release for the camera. What should you pay attention to when buying – and which models are recommended?

Active and passive tablet pens: these are the differences

Tablet pens fall into two categories: active and passive styluses. Active Pens, for example the Apple Pencil, have their own electronic inner workings with a battery and communicate with the tablet (usually) via Bluetooth. With such a stylus you write and draw much more precisely because the pen also reacts to pressure and inclination. Artists who draw with their tablet or create detailed designs benefit from this, for example.

Passive pens On the other hand, they have neither a battery nor Bluetooth, so you don’t have to pay attention to the power supply. Although they offer fewer functions, they are also significantly cheaper and are completely sufficient for input control and simple notes.

The all-rounder tablet with pen: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung is way ahead of the competition in this regard: every S-series tablet comes with a stylus. So you don’t have to buy the stylus separately.

At eleven inches, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8* is the smallest and lightest device in the current series. It is therefore ideal for use on the go, for example at work, at university or at school. The S Pen supports typing and handwritten notes. Top: The tablet screen recognizes the pressure of the pen tip – so you can adjust the thickness and opacity of the notes or drawings as you like. You can assign individual functions to the side button, for example taking a screenshot or opening a specific app. If you’re not using the S-Pen, attach it magnetically to the back of the tablet.

At Stiftung Warentest, the display, sound, performance and battery life were positive. Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8 received a “good” rating (1.7). The memory card slot is also practical: the internal memory can be expanded to up to one terabyte – there is enough space for all files.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: mid-range tablet with pen and keyboard

A strong tablet, the right keyboard and an input pen: With its Tab P11 Pro*, the manufacturer Lenovo offers the complete package. The Precision Pen 3 is an active stylus with Bluetooth connection and therefore offers you some useful features. It detects pressure and inclination of the pen and prevents unwanted controls if your palm rests on the tablet when writing. The associated keyboard has a touchpad and some function keys – so you can use the tablet like a laptop.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd generation) – tablet including Precision Pen 3 and keyboard (11.2 inches, 256 gigabytes) – 699.99 euros at Media Markt* Size: 11.2 inches / 28.4 centimeters

Display: OLED, 2.560 x 1.536 Pixel

Storage: 256 gigabytes (expandable)

battery capacity: 8,200 milliampere hours

applications: work, college, creative work, streaming, games

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

In addition to the accessories, the hardware is also impressive, because this Lenovo tablet is a real powerhouse. The eight-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T and eight gigabytes of RAM let the tablet run at full speed. In addition, the OLED display with a frame rate of 120 Hertz ensures smooth, high-contrast images at all times – whether you’re scrolling or playing games. Lenovo PC users can even use the tablet wirelessly as a second screen.

read too Tablets with keyboards: The four top models for working, surfing, etc. in review

The powerful Apple variant: The Apple Pencil for the iPad

Apple’s technology is the measure of all things in many categories. The Apple Pencil* also raises the bar for tablet styluses: The active stylus connects to the iPad via Bluetooth, enabling precise recordings. The touch-sensitive surface on the body of the pen is used for gesture control – you can, for example, switch between drawing tools with a double tap without changing the selection in the program. The pen sticks magnetically to the tablet and also charges wirelessly there. However, the Apple Pen does not come with the iPads, so you have to buy it separately.

The second generation Apple Pencil works with the following Apple tablets:

iPad mini (6. Generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and newer)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 3rd generation and newer)

iPad Pro (11 inch, 1st generation and newer)

You can read which iPad best suits your needs in this article: iPad 9 vs iPad 10 vs iPad Air: Comparison of the three Apple tablets in 2022.

Inexpensive tablet with pen: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

In the price range under 300 euros, tablets with a suitable stylus are a rarity – but not with Samsung. The 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite* is one size smaller than the Tab S8. It scores with handiness, a good camera and expandable storage. The model is less suitable for complex office work or games – but if you are looking for a tablet for leisure applications and everyday notes, you have made the right choice with this.

On the technical side, the Tab S6 Lite features a Snapdragon 720G with eight cores and four gigabytes of storage space. The TFT display runs at 60 Hertz and achieves a maximum brightness of 400 candelas per square meter. This is a great feature for a tablet of this budget.

read too Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S6 Lite & Co.: Which tablet is best for you

Microsoft Surface: Windows tablets with a separate pen

Similar to Apple, Microsoft also uses a separately available input pen. The Surface Slim Pen 2* is designed to work with the Surface Pro tablets and all Microsoft programs. With a pressure level of over 4,000 points, it is ideal for creative work that requires attention to detail. The shortcoming: The pen comes without a charger. You also have to buy this separately if you don’t have a Signature Pro Keyboard or a suitable case.

It should be the right keyboard for it? You can find the bundle here on Amazon: Buy Signature Pro Keyboard and Slim Pen 2 for 169.00 euros on Amazon.*

The current front runner among Microsoft tablets is the Surface Pro 9*. In terms of performance and functionality, it can easily keep up with Apple’s iPad Pro. As a convertible with the Windows operating system, it can be transformed into a fully-fledged laptop with the help of the keyboard – so you bundle all the functions in one device. With regard to processor, memory and internal storage, you have the choice between numerous combinations.

These tablets with a pen are suitable for writing, drawing and more.

Many tablets with styluses are in the upper class. This is because the pens are primarily used for writing, drawing and editing – a tablet also needs powerful hardware for such tasks. Samsung, Apple, Lenovo and Microsoft have the edge here and offer top devices for complex applications. But you will also find what you are looking for in the lower price segment, for example with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) from Samsung.

Notice: Artificial intelligence was also (but not exclusively) used for the research and/or creation of this article. All information has been carefully checked by an editor.