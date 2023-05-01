Tackling the multicloud era, VMware’s services debut

Debut of VMware Cross-Cloud managed services, solutions that help partners achieve customers’ hybrid and multicloud goals. Thanks to the ecosystem of over 4,000 cloud service providers that VMware has been able to develop, VMware Cross-Cloud services will make creation of managed services faster for partners and easier for customers to use. This will improve partner profitability and open up new opportunities for growth and development.

Greater security to face the multicloud era

Multicloud adoption is helping customers become smart. The services enable faster development of modern applications, accelerate cloud transformation, and make the hybrid workforce more secure. However, a research by S&P Global Market Intelligence highlights how to ensure safety, have qualified personnel. In addition to managing costs, the mobility of workloads and data represent the biggest challenges facing organizations adopting a multi-cloud operating model today. 83% of respondents said they are willing to use external managed or professional services to achieve their hybrid and multicloud goals.

With VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services, VMware simplifies the business it does with partners. And it does matching prescriptive solutions, better incentives, go to market activities in line with objectives and greater flexibility. Combined, this will enable VMware’s Cross-Cloud Managed Services Providers to enhance growth, improve profitability and increase revenue from recurring services. While improving the time to value of multicloud environments and bridging the skill gap and IT talent shortage of customers.

From cloud chaos to cloud smart

Zia Yusuf, Senior Vice President, Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions di VMware

With our global ecosystem of VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Providers, we’ll help customers move from cloud chaos to cloud smart and get results faster. VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services are another example of how we will empower partners to expand and grow their business with VMware. While collaborating to help customers implementation a smart cloud strategy that accelerates their digital transformation.

Dedicated offers

VMware will offer prescriptive solutions aimed at achieving key customer outcomes. Also supported by close alignment with VMware go-to-market, sales and support movements. Partners will be able to rely on these offerings to create a truly diverse set of services.

VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services for hybrid cloud they will allow customers to reduce the TCO of their on-premises environments, streamline operations, reduce risk through observability. And again: have useful insights, optimize performance and accelerate migrations to the cloud. These offerings will include VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services for private or sovereign cloud and VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services for public cloud. Partners will build these services using VMware Cloud on AWS or the new VMware Cloud Packs, which will include hyperconverged infrastructure (including with advanced automation), compute with advanced automation, and VMware Cloud Foundation.

How to face the multicloud era

VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services for the Public Cloud native and Modern Apps will enable customers to automate operations of more secure modern platforms across multiple clouds. And then get one governance centralized and better control costs. These offerings will include: VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services for centralized governance powered by VMware Aria; VMware Cross-Cloud managed services for governance centralized services powered by VMware Aria Cost. Plus VMware Cross-Cloud managed services for cloud-native app delivery powered by VMware Tanzu.

Benefits and incentives

I partner they can differentiate themselves and gain greater recognition and profitability in the market. The new VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services badge will certify partners’ expertise in delivering VMware Validated Managed Services (VSO) and achievement of the upcoming VMware Specialization in Managed Services (MSS). In addition, VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Providers will benefit from financial and non-financial partner benefits, including:

Better incentives. Badged partners will be able to potentially earn up to 40% more rewards for providing evaluations and proof-of-concepts. Up to 100% more than partners without an implementation services badge. Plus much greater discounts for selling VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services through Partner Connect’s new Sell Incentive.

Partner support and experience