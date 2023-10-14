Tado radiator thermostats: starter kits with free auto assist – Business Insider

PR/Business Insider

With thermostats like those from the manufacturer Tado, the heating can also be integrated into the smart home. This is a good idea given the rise in energy prices: this means you can easily control the heating while you’re on the move. At Tink it is Starter kit, consisting of three Tado radiator thermostats and the associated bridge, just reduced by 120.02 euros* – that’s a 36 percent saving compared to the recommended retail price. Converted to a thermostat, you save a lot of money with the bundle. The set with five thermostats is also on offer. You can find the most important information about the deals below.

Tado radiator thermostats: Get the best prices here

Depending on how many radiators you want to equip with smart thermostats, Tink has the right offer for you: The Tado starter kits are available with both three and five thermostats including a bridge. As a bonus, you get one year of Auto-Assist free of charge.

With savings of up to 38 percent, the deals at Tink are definitely worth it – especially for smart home newbies. The starter set V3+* consists of several Tado radiator thermostats and the associated Internet bridge, which is necessary for control. With the Tado starter kit you can smartly upgrade more than just a radiator and in this way save heating costs and therefore energy in the long term. With a smart thermostat, you can control the heating via your cell phone and via voice command to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant. This means you can set individual heating plans and only heat when necessary. Of course, the temperature can also be regulated manually on the thermostat.

Further advantages of the Tado radiator thermostats at a glance:

for a comfortable and healthy room climate, intelligent functions take over the entire heating control, can be easily integrated into the smart home, new: child lock can be activated via app, ideal for individual room control with window open detection

Tado radiator thermostats: This is what Auto Assist offers

With Auto Assist from Tado you get even more premium functions for your thermostats. Among other things, geofencing and open window detection are automated. This means that it is recognized whether someone is at home or returning soon. If no one is there, no energy is used. If someone comes home soon, the comfortable temperature is already taken care of. Open windows are also detected so that Auto Assist can immediately regulate the heating or cooling without you having to intervene manually. This stops unnecessary energy consumption and saves costs.

Auto Assist can be activated in the Tado app. Normally the costs are 3.99 euros per month or 29.99 euros annually. When you purchase the Tink bundles, you get a free subscription for one year.

Thanks to remote control, you can even turn on the heating on the way back from work using the smart Tado radiator thermostats, so that you are welcomed into a warm home – without the heating running all day. There are even more functions available in the Tado app: Here you can create schedules for each thermostat and get an overview of the air quality measurement. A sensor for this is built into the thermostat. In addition, you have access to an energy saving report that analyzes your energy consumption on the heating system. Practical! This helps counteract rising heating bills.

